Rolling Stone

Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5.  For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos

Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
hotnewhiphop.com

Brownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Awards From Tory Lanez’s “Say It”

Nicci Gilbert says she’s taking down the awards she received from Tory Lanez’s “Say It.”. Brownstone member Nicci Gilbert says that she’s taking down all the awards she earned from Tory Lanez’s “Say It” in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The track samples Brownstone’s 1994 hit song “If You Love Me.”
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’

Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”

The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion

The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”

The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Guitar World Magazine

Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World

It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”

Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.

