Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
'Bad Habit' Singer Steve Lacy Reveals 1 Video Game Put Him On 'A Lot' Of Music
Lacy, who has worked with stars like Frank Ocean and Kendrick Lamar, received four Grammy Award nominations in November.
Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5. For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
NME
Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Ray are the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known
In a new interview with Marc Maron for the podcast WTF, Courtney Love declared Lana Del Ray and her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, to be the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known. Love is currently gearing up to release a new album – her...
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos
Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Awards From Tory Lanez’s “Say It”
Nicci Gilbert says she’s taking down the awards she received from Tory Lanez’s “Say It.”. Brownstone member Nicci Gilbert says that she’s taking down all the awards she earned from Tory Lanez’s “Say It” in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The track samples Brownstone’s 1994 hit song “If You Love Me.”
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”
The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
The Internet Is Still Buzzing About The Release Of SZA’s Sophomore Album ‘SOS’
We finally got the long awaited sophomore album from SZA. Click inside to see what the internet thought of the project!
Night Eight: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Joined by Stars for Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” for Final Hanukkah Sessions
Tenacious D, Karen O, Beck, and many more joined Dave Grohl and musical partner Greg Kurstin on night eight of the Grohl and Kurstin’s annual Hanukkah Sessions for a cover of Randy Newman’s popular song, “I Love L.A.”. Night eight of Hanukkah took place on December 25,...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Guitar World Magazine
Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World
It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.
Holy Moly, What a Great Song! Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Lyrics, History, Cover Versions and More
Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is one of the most enduring songs ever—and it almost was never released. Columbia Records initially refused to release "Hallelujah," and it received minimal promotion when it finally came out on his album Various Positions. It was through cover songs from the likes of John Cale and Jeff Buckley that made "Hallelujah" Cohen's magnum opus.
Comments / 0