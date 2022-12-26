ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Man jailed for 68th time after allegedly threatening to shoot store employee, kicking officer

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
A 50-year-old man was booked into the county jail for the 68th time after he allegedly threatened to shoot a gas station employee and assaulted a police officer during his arrest Sunday, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:24 a.m., police were advised there was a man threatening to shoot an employee at the QuikTrip at 3113 W. University Drive.

Mary Lindsey
2d ago

He was booked into jail 68 times. The big question here is...who keeps putting him back out on the streets?

