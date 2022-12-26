ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
The Oldest Living Thing on Earth Can Be Found in California

The Bristlecone pine trees of California are the oldest living things on Earth. These ancient trees have been around for more than 5,000 years! Bristlecone pines are remarkable for their adaptability to extremely harsh conditions and for living on very little water for long periods. If you didn’t know that the oldest living thing on Earth can be found in California, keep reading to discover more about this resilient tree!
California Woman, 29, Went Missing in Mexico After Last Seen Walking Her Dog

Monica De Leon was last seen heading to a gym in Guadalajara, Mexico, a Facebook page created to find her said The friends and family of Monica De Leon are searching for her after she vanished during a trip to Mexico. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" was started earlier this month in an effort to find the 29-year-old. According to the social media profile, De Leon was heading to a Fit4Life gym in the Guadalupe Fraction when she was allegedly "forced into...
Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
