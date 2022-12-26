Work crews with the Jonesborough Utility Department continue bringing residential water customers back on tap, and now the utility is also issuing a boil water notice for drinking water. The department began reconnecting customers Thursday morning in the Bumpass Cove and Embreeville area, but the utility has been experiencing a loss of system water pressure which can introduce disease causing organisms into the water system. Because of that customers are being told to boil drinking water for three minutes before consuming. The tap water is safe for bathing and showering. Disease causing organisms such as fecal matter can bring on symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. Customers will be informed when the boil water notice is lifted.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO