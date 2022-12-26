Read full article on original website
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Boil Water Notice Now In Place For Jonesborough Water Customers
Work crews with the Jonesborough Utility Department continue bringing residential water customers back on tap, and now the utility is also issuing a boil water notice for drinking water. The department began reconnecting customers Thursday morning in the Bumpass Cove and Embreeville area, but the utility has been experiencing a loss of system water pressure which can introduce disease causing organisms into the water system. Because of that customers are being told to boil drinking water for three minutes before consuming. The tap water is safe for bathing and showering. Disease causing organisms such as fecal matter can bring on symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. Customers will be informed when the boil water notice is lifted.
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it. The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels. “Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the […]
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap …. Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have...
Jonesborough preparing to turn residential water on in phases
Washington County, TN leaders say after dozens of waterline leaks were repaired so far, water service for businesses is being restored, and residential water is next. Frigid cold weather over the holiday weekend caused severe damage to county water lines, sparking outages for around 80 percent of residents. A Wednesday...
Bristol Motor Speedway closes Ice Rink Dec. 27 for maintenance
Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway say the ice rink at BMS is closed Tuesday due to needed maintenance. An announcement says although the ice rink is closed, the iconic Speedway in Lights remains open. The Ice Rink at BMS reopens on Wednesday from 1 to 9 PM, and remains open...
Greeneville Humane Society employee deemed hero after discovering active fire
A Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society employee is being called a hero after she discovered an active fire and called 911 just in time. A social media post by the facility says the blaze happened Monday afternoon at around 2 when administrative assistant, Katrinka, smelled smoke inside the shelter. Staff called...
Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
Watch now: Aftermath of a frigid weekend
The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency received more than 50 weather-related calls from Friday,...
WETS-FM public radio transmitter damaged during winter storm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Public radio for the Tri-Cities is back on the air. High winds in the recent winter storm damaged the WETS-FM transmitter on Holston Mountain, an ETSU spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Jessica Vodden, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said WETS-FM was back on the air as of Tuesday afternoon with potentially limited […]
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Colonial Heights Home
(WJHL) Scott Smith, realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this home now on the market in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. For more information please call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans online.
Staff, nearby restaurant workers and customers save animals from clinic fire
BIG STONE GAP – A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants – humans and patients – safe and unharmed Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Veterinary Hospital on wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
UPDATE: Jonesborough sees improvement in water tank levels; reports 19 leaks repaired
Jonesborough utility staff report on Tuesday evening that 19 water line leaks have been repaired across town. Emergency officials declared a state of emergency Monday in Washington County after a frigid holiday weekend wreaked havoc on what they called an “aging” water system. The most recent update Tuesday...
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses. Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve […]
Water Restored To Jonesborough’s Business And Restaurant Owners
In what the Town of Jonesborough’s Utility District is calling a crucial first step for a phased restoration of residential water service, water service was restored to businesses and restaurants in Jonesborough on Tuesday night. The utility district is seeing an increase in the water in its tanks and are continuing to repair leaks. A press release from Washington County Tennessee says if things go well and water levels continue to rise inside tanks, the department will begin to restore water service to residential customers in a phased in method.
