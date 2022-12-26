In what the Town of Jonesborough’s Utility District is calling a crucial first step for a phased restoration of residential water service, water service was restored to businesses and restaurants in Jonesborough on Tuesday night. The utility district is seeing an increase in the water in its tanks and are continuing to repair leaks. A press release from Washington County Tennessee says if things go well and water levels continue to rise inside tanks, the department will begin to restore water service to residential customers in a phased in method.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO