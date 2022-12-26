Read full article on original website
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
Jonesborough preparing to turn residential water on in phases
Washington County, TN leaders say after dozens of waterline leaks were repaired so far, water service for businesses is being restored, and residential water is next. Frigid cold weather over the holiday weekend caused severe damage to county water lines, sparking outages for around 80 percent of residents. A Wednesday...
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Boil water notice issued for Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers. According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the […]
Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Jonesborough Utilities begins restoring residential water Thursday morning
An update to the water services crisis in Washington County, Tennessee: Good news for Washington County residents affected by widespread water outages this week– Jonesborough Utility officials say they are starting to restore residential water first thing Thursday morning. A Wednesday night update says the Bumpass Cove-Embreeville area will be restored first, beginning at 8 AM.
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it. The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels. “Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the […]
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county.
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
Water Restored To Jonesborough’s Business And Restaurant Owners
In what the Town of Jonesborough’s Utility District is calling a crucial first step for a phased restoration of residential water service, water service was restored to businesses and restaurants in Jonesborough on Tuesday night. The utility district is seeing an increase in the water in its tanks and are continuing to repair leaks. A press release from Washington County Tennessee says if things go well and water levels continue to rise inside tanks, the department will begin to restore water service to residential customers in a phased in method.
Space heater blamed for overnight fire
An overnight fire that came during the coldest night of the year so far has claimed another home this week. According to Johnson County, 911 Dispatch and first responders, Mountain City firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire at 316 Fairview Ave., adjacent to the Johnson County High School, last Friday.
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. New childcare facility to open on UVA-Wise campus. New childcare facility to open on UVA-Wise campus. ‘Something Blue Bridal...
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
