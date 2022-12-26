Southeastern Massachusetts man suffers significant injuries, including brain bleed, after head-on crash

Read full article on original website
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Falmouth
A pedestrian in Falmouth was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night. According to a Falmouth Police spokesperson, the 44-year-old man was struck by a Toyota pickup while attempting to cross the East Falmouth Highway shortly before 6:00 p.m. The driver of the Toyota pickup stayed at...
capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite rescue efforts, dog dies after falling through ice in southeastern Massachusetts
Despite multiple attempts by responders that arrived on scene, a dog gas died after falling through ice in southeastern Massachusetts. According to Chief O’Brien, the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just after 8:00 a.m. this morning for a dog through the ice. Car 1 arrived first to find a dog through the ice approximately 600 feet from shore. Bystanders were in the process of attempting a rescue, those efforts were stopped.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating shooting in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after car crashes into multiple utility poles on Route 77
Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into multiple utility poles Wednesday on Route 77. According to the Little Compton Fire Department, LCFD responded to West Main Road, north of Peckham Road, for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, crews found...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
UPDATE: Authorities identify 71-year-old Douglas woman killed by car in her own driveway. A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been...
Framingham Police Arrest Raynham Man For Driving on Suspended License
FRAMINGHAM – Police officers arrested a Raynham man for a subsequent violation of driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license yesterday, December 26. Police arrested at Hollis and Waushakum streets Steven M. Raggiani, 58, of 54 Ann Street in Raynham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license (subsequent offense) and failure to stop/yield.
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
fallriverreporter.com
K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly
Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman accused of poisoning boyfriend to death appears in court
A Massachusetts woman has been arraigned for allegedly fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. According to an Essex District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, 64-year-old Judy Church was ordered held without bail by Judge Allen Swan at Newburyport...
