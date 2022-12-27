ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl's body found near Green Valley Ranch

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Girl's body found near Green Valley Ranch 00:22

Denver police are investigating the death of a teenage girl who investigators think was killed Monday morning.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Her body was found in the 4900 block of Salida Street, near Green Valley Ranch Road and Peña Boulevard.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

In the meantime, investigators need help finding information about a gray 2012 Honda CR-V believed to be involved in Manuel's death. It has a Colorado license plate, "CNE-I47" with a pink and black Auto Nation license plate on the front/

If you recognize the vehicle or have seen it, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Denver Crimes Stoppers issued a correction on the license plate number for the vehicle being sought. We've updated our story to reflect the correct license plate number.

