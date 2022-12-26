Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel explains whether resting players vs. Cowboys is right choice

Read full article on original website
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Titans expected to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cowboys tonight
The Tennessee Titans are making another change at quarterback. They are benching Malik Willis tonight against the Dallas Cowboys and are expected to start Josh Dobbs, as first reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Tennessee just signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad eight days ago and he...
Clarence Hill: Why do the Dallas Cowboys have all the edges vs. the Tennessee Titans
The Titans essentially have nothing to play for against the Cowboys. Their playoff fate will be decided in the final game of the season. They may rest some starters.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys final injury report for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans are just one day away from their Week 17 primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football”. Both teams have listed notable names on their injury report throughout the week. Fortunately, today we finally got some clarity as to where each player’s availability is trending for tomorrow’s game.
Yardbarker
Titans starting former practice squad player at QB is unfair to NFL fans
Ten days ago, Josh Dobbs was on the Detroit Lions practice squad. On Thursday night against the playoff-bound Cowboys, he'll start for the Titans -- a move that's a slap in the face to fans who pay exorbitant prices to attend the game. Per Tick Pick, tickets in the lower...
numberfire.com
Derrick Henry (hip) 'definitely' out Thursday for Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) will not play Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Kuharsky says Henry "definitely" will be inactive Thursday night as the Titans rest up for their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will determine the AFC South winner and a playoff bid. Fourth-round rookie Hassan Haskins is expected to have a large role as the lead back in place of Henry. Julius Chestnut should handle some touches as well.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
theScore
Report: Cowboys' Pollard inactive for TNF vs. Titans due to thigh injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won't play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard didn't practice this week after sustaining the thigh injury in Dallas' Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott is slated to...
atozsports.com
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday doesn’t plan on changing quarterbacks from QB Nick Foles to QB Sam Ehlinger, despite the three-interception performance Foles had against the Chargers on Monday night. “Anytime there’s change, you try to get acclimated as fast as you can and get the timing down,” Foles...
