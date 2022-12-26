Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel explains whether resting players vs. Cowboys is right choice

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) will not play Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Kuharsky says Henry "definitely" will be inactive Thursday night as the Titans rest up for their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will determine the AFC South winner and a playoff bid. Fourth-round rookie Hassan Haskins is expected to have a large role as the lead back in place of Henry. Julius Chestnut should handle some touches as well.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO