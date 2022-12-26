Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai makes CFB transfer portal decision
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school. But he ...
Titans end Ryan Tannehill’s season, placing veteran QB on IR
The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets
One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq... The post Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.
Zach Edey returns, No. 1 Purdue breezes past Florida AM
Zach Edey returned to No. 1 Purdue’s starting lineup and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the
Alamo Bowl Odds: Texas vs. Washington prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies will square off in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Washington prediction and pick. Texas ended their regular season at 8-4, riding a current two-game...
Ex-Valley Vista girls basketball star Jennah Isai transfers from Oregon to BYU
Last season’s top Arizona high school girls basketball player Jennah Isai announced Thursday on social media she is ducking out from Oregon to join the BYU Cougars for the 2023-24 season. News about The Republic’s 2022 High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and former Surprise Valley Vista guard surfaced on Dec. 20 that she decided to leave the Ducks during her freshman season and entered the transfer portal for ”personal reasons.” ...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
WSU targeting Ben Arbuckle as new offensive coordinator
WASHINGTON STATE IS targeting Ben Arbuckle as its new offensive coordinator as first reported by Matt Zenitz of on3sports and confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer. One of the youngest, on-the-rise offensive minds in coaching, Arbuckle served as Western Kentucky's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this year. The previous season he was an offensive quality control coach working with the WKU quarterbacks.
