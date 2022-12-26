ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Titans end Ryan Tannehill’s season, placing veteran QB on IR

The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets

One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq... The post Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win

SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
EUGENE, OR
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ex-Valley Vista girls basketball star Jennah Isai transfers from Oregon to BYU

Last season’s top Arizona high school girls basketball player Jennah Isai announced Thursday on social media she is ducking out from Oregon to join the BYU Cougars for the 2023-24 season. News about The Republic’s 2022 High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and former Surprise Valley Vista guard surfaced on Dec. 20 that she decided to leave the Ducks during her freshman season and entered the transfer portal for ”personal reasons.” ...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

WSU targeting Ben Arbuckle as new offensive coordinator

WASHINGTON STATE IS targeting Ben Arbuckle as its new offensive coordinator as first reported by Matt Zenitz of on3sports and confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer. One of the youngest, on-the-rise offensive minds in coaching, Arbuckle served as Western Kentucky's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this year. The previous season he was an offensive quality control coach working with the WKU quarterbacks.
PULLMAN, WA

