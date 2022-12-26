Read full article on original website
WJLA
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
shoredailynews.com
Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy
Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
Virginia grocery tax cut set to take effect Jan. 1, Youngkin discusses impact
NORFOLK, Va. — Providing relief at the supermarket is an initiative Governor Glenn Youngkin has spoken about since his campaign trail. Starting January 1, 2023, Virginians will no longer see a 1.5% tax at the register when buying groceries. That's a $1.50 saved for every $100 spent. “It’s exciting...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday December 29, 2022
300930- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, south central Virginia, southwest. Virginia and west central Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday. On Saturday and Saturday...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cardinalnews.org
Mercifully mild weather follows Christmas weekend Arctic blast … but this too shall pass
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. You’re on the rollercoaster, even though you didn’t buy a ticket. After what was widely the coldest Christmas Eve since the 1980s across Southwest and Southside...
The dangers and punishments of drunk driving
NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
Jamestown willow oaks likely descendants of ancient 17th-century trees living during colonization, Virginia study finds
The study done on historic tree material found it is likely the willow oaks located on the island of Jamestown today are descendants of the same ancient trees that stood when the English colonists settled on the marshy land in 1607.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth – a mature bull elk. In October, the hunters participated in the first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) located in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. Jackie Rosenberger, Elk […]
Grocery sales tax reduction math; what will the average family save?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 1.5% grocery tax reduction that will go into effect January 1 will save the average Virginia family of four a little more than $200 a year. According to the financial webpage SoFi.com, average grocery costs per person in Virginia are $3,538 a year. That would mean a family of four […]
Dominion Energy encourages customers to reduce usage, protect Central Virginia electric grid
Abnormally cold temperatures in recent days have caused a high energy demand across the Commonwealth. Now, energy companies like Dominion Energy are warning that the increased usage can harm the electric grid and pose dangers such as blackouts.
Virginia offering ‘first day hikes’ at all 41 state parks to kick off 2023
Looking to start 2023 off on the right foot? Some time in the great outdoors with a "first day hike" at one of Virginia's state parks could be a well-needed breath of fresh air after New Year's Eve celebrations.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
13newsnow.com
Virginians are about to get a break on their grocery bills
Virginia's 1.5% sales tax on groceries is ending. That's $1.50 saved per every $100 spent.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
TODAY.com
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
