ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28

By Jesse Byrnes
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kKEo_0jvAeWSn00

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives.

Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.

The president had spoken with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) earlier in the day and offered to fully support the state as it responds to the storm, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Hochul, who had declared a state of emergency in New York last Thursday ahead of the storm, said Biden agreed to “swiftly approve” the state’s request for a federal declaration, calling it “crucial to assist our recovery efforts from this historic storm.”

“The President shared that his and the First Lady’s prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones. He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work,” the White House said in a statement.

The death toll from the storm in New York hit 28 on Monday, according to The Associated Press, representing roughly half of the total fatalities attributed to the Christmas weekend storm that swept across the country.

Many of the deaths in New York are in Erie County, around Buffalo.

“I am sad to announce that our City has lost at least 20 members of our community due to the winter storm. Everyone please continue to be safe,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown twe eted on Monday .

Eighteen storm-related deaths were confirmed over the weekend across Erie and Niagara counties, local outlet WIVB reported , before topping two dozen on Monday.

As much as 49 inches of snow have been reported in some areas of western New York as of Monday afternoon, with local authorities warning of more on the way.

“This is a major disaster that in some ways may turn out to be worse than the blizzard of ’77,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conf erence on Sunday.

Some people were stranded in their vehicles for more than two days while others have faced below-freezing temperatures in their homes, Poloncarz said.

The city has told residents to keep cars off roads as responders try to rescue motorists still stranded. The governor has also deployed more than 400 National Guard troops to western New York to assist with relief efforts.

“While we continue to do everything we can to help Western New York recover and await federal assistance, I want everyone in impacted areas to continue to stay off the roads and check in on loved ones and neighbors,” Hochul said in a statement.

Around 10,000 Buffalo residents are still without power, Brown said Monday, down from a peak of around 20,000.

A winter weather advisory for the area in western New York remains in effect until 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hochul has called it the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long, storied history” and said the state is at “war with Mother Nature.”

Julia Mueller contributed.

This story was updated at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. Already, more than...
BUFFALO, NY
WNCT

Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter’s pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said...
LOUISIANA STATE
WNCT

New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE
WNCT

Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is starting to emerge from days of silence following explosive reports in The New York Times and elsewhere detailing key elements of his background he apparently misrepresented. In various interviews, Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume.  He told the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning” and that […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Rainy start to 2023 with above average temps – Watching Winter Live

CHICAGO — From snow and blistering cold last week to rain and above-average temperatures this week, the New Year holiday will be vastly different from Christmas weekend. With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead The storm, which continually shifted north over the Great Lakes in the days leading up to the weekend, dropped […]
BUFFALO, NY
WNCT

Cooper reviews TikTok use on employee devices

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson came after two key state House Republicans asked […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

State reps to Cooper: Ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) and Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, urging him to ban TikTok from all government devices. The men called the ban a “matter of national security.” They asked him to take action “swiftly and decisively.” “As we know, the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

Max’s Mad Laboratory: Bomb cyclones

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last week, we talked about midlatitude cyclones, which are the most common weather-making low pressure systems in North America. But what happens when one of these systems rapidly intensifies in a 24-hour period in a process called bombogenesis, otherwise known as a bomb cyclone? With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find […]
BUFFALO, NY
WNCT

Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race

The razor-thin Arizona attorney general race tightened even further on Thursday following an automatic recount, but the results pave the way for the Democratic candidate to be certified as the winner. Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast following the recount, a gap […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Keep an eye on Christmas return policies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now is the time when Christmas returns take place. Some companies offer free shipping, but did you know that they charge return shipping fees Many retailers like Belk, JC Penny and American Eagle are now charging a return fee. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Carolina recommends looking closely at […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state’s coastline. By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the...
OREGON STATE
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy