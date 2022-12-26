Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Hawkeye bowl games have had mostly pleasant weather, with few exceptions
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville. Hawkeye fans who made it to Nashville today are gathering at a bar that an Iowan owns.
Spencer Petras To Return To Iowa, Doesn't Anticipate Playing Again
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras plans to return to the Hawkeyes but doesn't anticipate playing again. On Wednesday Petras told reporters his shoulder injury is bad and he wants to pursue becoming a coach. The Hawkeyes will be looking to freshman quarterback Joe Labos to start their bowl game this weekend, while anticipating the arrival of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara next season. The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers.
Hawk fans invade Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville. Hawkeye fans who made it to Nashville today are gathering at a bar that an Iowan owns.
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers.
Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
Mild afternoon ahead, return to the 30s tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today. The exception will be the northwest zone, but even in this area, temperatures will be well above freezing. Elsewhere, a surge into the 50s is looking likely this afternoon, particularly in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area. Any breaks in the clouds could allow Cedar Rapids or Dubuque to get close to record highs this afternoon, too. Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.
Cedar Rapids food pantry, church dealing with burst pipe cleanup
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate.
Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate.
How missing the 2020 Music City Bowl helped launch Dalles Jacobus’ music career
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - Iowa’s 2020 Music City Bowl against Missouri was cancelled, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Dalles Jacobus. The Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate was about to get an unexpected start in country music. “Final game I thought I had one more...
Hundreds ring in 2023 early at Noon Year’s celebration in North Liberty
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate.
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell recalls special friendship: ‘It meant the world to me’
Friendships come in all shapes and sizes, and cancer can be a grueling obstacle to making friends in high school. For Cedar Falls student Will Reinart, who had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was nine, three years of chemotherapy and a decade of hospital visits made it very difficult. “We were friends with our […]
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
Road frost early this morning, nice warmup today and tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning as warmer temperatures are causing a layer of frost to develop on some surfaces. Today continues to look like a good one with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to mid-40s farther south. Whatever snow gets melted today will likely be part of a fog and drizzle setup for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow look even warmer with mid-40s north to mid-50s for areas south of I-80. The next system beyond that one looks to arrive sometime later Saturday into Saturday night with a mix of light rain or snow possible. Plan on highs this weekend generally around 40. It’s nice to get a break from that Arctic air for a while!
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Community members in Benton County came together to help one couple who found themselves snowed in this past holiday weekend.
Cascade Community Food Pantry to close, combine with church pantry
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the world begins closing its doors to 2022, Cascade Community Food Pantry will also close its doors before the year ends. The pantry, which had been open for decades, was looking for a new location after the owner of the pantry’s current location asked them to be out by the end of the year in order to redevelop the property.
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts. A storm system will move...
