FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MySanAntonio
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
For the past 100 years, Texas State Parks have celebrated the start of the new year with its annual "First Day Hikes." The initiative aims to get people outdoors and enjoy either ranger-guided hikes or self-guided walks at the parks in Texas. Last year, 4,440 visitors ushered in 2022 by...
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels
Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Round Rock man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 hit-and-run in San Marcos
A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
Texas woman drives from New York City to Austin after Southwest airline cancellation
Julie Tollemache said after her flight was canceled she decided to rent a car and drive her family to Austin from New York City.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
