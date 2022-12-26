ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels

Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries

The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy