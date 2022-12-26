ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023

Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
theblock.co

Alameda Research wallets swap several crypto tokens for bitcoin

Wallets linked to Alameda Research have sold several crypto tokens. These swaps happened barely days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted bail. Ethereum wallet addresses associated with collapsed trading firm Alameda Research traded several crypto tokens for ether and USDT on Wednesday morning before swapping for bitcoin, according to on-chain data. Etherscan...
US News and World Report

Solana Crypto Token Loses Most of Its Value in 2022, FTX Collapse Weighs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The price of Solana, a cryptocurrency token that had been lauded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, fell 10.36% on Wednesday, and is down 94.2% so far in 2022. The collapse of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was...
NBC News

After FTX's spectacular collapse, where does crypto go from here?

It's been a brutal year for crypto. Even before the dramatic collapse of the trading platform FTX last month, the price of bitcoin had fallen substantially in 2022 — the product of rising interest rates, its increasing correlation with beaten-down tech stocks, and instability emanating from other corners of the crypto ecosystem.
coinchapter.com

Five commandments that crypto investors learned in 2022

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – It’s been a crazy year with no shortage of surprises, both good and horrific disappointing. While many traders await the new year with a little nervous twitch in their eyes, here are some of the valuable lessons 2022 has taught us all. #1 Don’t believe...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
coinchapter.com

Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB can go to $1 if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is the 15th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008318. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
theblock.co

Daily crypto trading falls below $10 billion for the first time since 2020

Daily spot trading volume fell below $10 billion on Dec. 25. Trading volumes haven’t been that low since Dec. 17, 2020, when bitcoin’s price first broke past $20,000. Daily spot market trading volume for crypto exchanges fell below $10 billion for the first time since December of 2020, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.

