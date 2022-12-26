Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
theblock.co
Alameda Research wallets swap several crypto tokens for bitcoin
Wallets linked to Alameda Research have sold several crypto tokens. These swaps happened barely days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted bail. Ethereum wallet addresses associated with collapsed trading firm Alameda Research traded several crypto tokens for ether and USDT on Wednesday morning before swapping for bitcoin, according to on-chain data. Etherscan...
US News and World Report
Solana Crypto Token Loses Most of Its Value in 2022, FTX Collapse Weighs
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The price of Solana, a cryptocurrency token that had been lauded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, fell 10.36% on Wednesday, and is down 94.2% so far in 2022. The collapse of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was...
After FTX's spectacular collapse, where does crypto go from here?
It's been a brutal year for crypto. Even before the dramatic collapse of the trading platform FTX last month, the price of bitcoin had fallen substantially in 2022 — the product of rising interest rates, its increasing correlation with beaten-down tech stocks, and instability emanating from other corners of the crypto ecosystem.
coinchapter.com
Five commandments that crypto investors learned in 2022
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – It’s been a crazy year with no shortage of surprises, both good and horrific disappointing. While many traders await the new year with a little nervous twitch in their eyes, here are some of the valuable lessons 2022 has taught us all. #1 Don’t believe...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
coinchapter.com
Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB can go to $1 if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is the 15th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008318. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
theblock.co
Daily crypto trading falls below $10 billion for the first time since 2020
Daily spot trading volume fell below $10 billion on Dec. 25. Trading volumes haven’t been that low since Dec. 17, 2020, when bitcoin’s price first broke past $20,000. Daily spot market trading volume for crypto exchanges fell below $10 billion for the first time since December of 2020, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
Comments / 0