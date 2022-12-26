ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com

Browns' Nick Chubb (foot) planning to play in Week 17

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) is planning to play in Week 17 and 18. Chubb has been playing through a foot injury, but has no plans to sit out Cleveland's final two games of the season, despite the Browns' elimination from playoff contention. Expect Chubb to be limited or even miss a practice during the week, but barring a change, he should be available come Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 18.6 carries against the Washington Commanders in Week 17.
