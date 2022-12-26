Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) is planning to play in Week 17 and 18. Chubb has been playing through a foot injury, but has no plans to sit out Cleveland's final two games of the season, despite the Browns' elimination from playoff contention. Expect Chubb to be limited or even miss a practice during the week, but barring a change, he should be available come Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 18.6 carries against the Washington Commanders in Week 17.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO