Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to get First Career Start on Thursday Night Football
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to make his first career start tonight with the Tennessee Titans.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
The Tennessee Titans are turning to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs.
numberfire.com
Browns' Nick Chubb (foot) planning to play in Week 17
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) is planning to play in Week 17 and 18. Chubb has been playing through a foot injury, but has no plans to sit out Cleveland's final two games of the season, despite the Browns' elimination from playoff contention. Expect Chubb to be limited or even miss a practice during the week, but barring a change, he should be available come Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 18.6 carries against the Washington Commanders in Week 17.
Comments / 0