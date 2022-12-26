ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr speaks out on being ‘villain’ in College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr knows the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. And Harrison is fine with it. In fact, the star wideout is excited to play the ‘villain’ role against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football receiver spoke out on his team’s ‘underdog’ role heading into the clash with the Bulldogs, per Chase Brown on Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

4 bold Georgia predictions for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia

Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10. Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9). After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue’s largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Scenes from Ohio State's media day practice ahead of Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

Ohio State is making the most of being in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the College Football Playoff. Ahead of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, the Buckeyes took to the field to get some practice in full pads before the big game on Saturday. As it was Ohio State’s media day, reporters captured the scenes from practice.
COLUMBUS, OH

