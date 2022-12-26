Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
Related
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr speaks out on being ‘villain’ in College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Marvin Harrison Jr knows the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. And Harrison is fine with it. In fact, the star wideout is excited to play the ‘villain’ role against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football receiver spoke out on his team’s ‘underdog’ role heading into the clash with the Bulldogs, per Chase Brown on Twitter.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
4 bold Georgia predictions for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Ohio State
The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia
Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
Peach Bowl A Homecoming For Ohio State Linebacker, Georgia Native Steele Chambers
While this marks the first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl for Ohio State, redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers notably played a pair of state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his high school career. The results were mixed, as Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic fell to Westminster in overtime during...
Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10. Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9). After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue’s largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
Ex-Valley Vista girls basketball star Jennah Isai transfers from Oregon to BYU
Last season’s top Arizona high school girls basketball player Jennah Isai announced Thursday on social media she is ducking out from Oregon to join the BYU Cougars for the 2023-24 season. News about The Republic’s 2022 High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and former Surprise Valley Vista guard surfaced on Dec....
saturdaytradition.com
Scenes from Ohio State's media day practice ahead of Peach Bowl vs. Georgia
Ohio State is making the most of being in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the College Football Playoff. Ahead of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, the Buckeyes took to the field to get some practice in full pads before the big game on Saturday. As it was Ohio State’s media day, reporters captured the scenes from practice.
Comments / 0