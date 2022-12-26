ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
The Associated Press

Pakistani Taliban overpower guards, seize police center

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan overnight, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility, officials said Monday. The incident erupted late Sunday and quickly evolved into a standoff. Pakistani officials later confirmed that one counter-terrorism officer was killed during the takeover at the detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and part of a former tribal region. Police and the military scrambled to deploy troops and special forces to the area but by Monday evening, some 20 hours later, the hostage crisis was still ongoing. According to officials, at least 30 Taliban fighters were involved in the takeover and there were possibly as many as 10 hostages. The brazen action reflected the government’s inability to exercise control over the remote region along the border with Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but also allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country last year as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.
The Associated Press

Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The killing in Kenya of an outspoken Pakistani journalist was a “planned assassination,” a team of Pakistani investigators said in a report released Wednesday, weeks after the mysterious slaying triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Meanwhile, Islamabad police charged two Pakistani businessmen...
The Associated Press

Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
TheDailyBeast

Iran Regime Boosting Efforts to Kidnap and Kill Enemies—Including in the U.S.

Western security officials are concerned by a major uptick in plots hatched by the Iranian regime to abduct or murder dissidents, journalists, and even former senior U.S. government figures, according to The Washington Post. The efforts to wipe out opponents of Iran’s rulers have even taken place inside the U.S., with some security sources informing the Post that the number of plots has spiked in the last two years. Iranian security services reportedly offer hundreds of thousands of dollars to criminals including drug dealers and jewel thieves to execute the plans, many of which have been foiled. Since 2021, some of the plots have included an assassination attempt on former National Security Adviser John Bolton and a plan to kidnap Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad. Anonymous security experts said many of the Iranian plots have been designed as reprisals for the January 2020 airstrike killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ special operations branch.Read it at TWashington Post
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
kalkinemedia.com

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
France 24

Rebel crisis in eastern DR Congo threatens endangered mountain gorillas

M23 rebel activity in volatile eastern DR Congo is threatening mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park and leaving the endangered species vulnerable to poachers, a spokesman said on Tuesday. About a third of the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the park, a renowned wildlife reserve spanning 7,800 square...

