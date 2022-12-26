Read full article on original website
Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
Pakistani Taliban overpower guards, seize police center
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan overnight, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility, officials said Monday. The incident erupted late Sunday and quickly evolved into a standoff. Pakistani officials later confirmed that one counter-terrorism officer was killed during the takeover at the detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and part of a former tribal region. Police and the military scrambled to deploy troops and special forces to the area but by Monday evening, some 20 hours later, the hostage crisis was still ongoing. According to officials, at least 30 Taliban fighters were involved in the takeover and there were possibly as many as 10 hostages. The brazen action reflected the government’s inability to exercise control over the remote region along the border with Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but also allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country last year as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.
Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The killing in Kenya of an outspoken Pakistani journalist was a “planned assassination,” a team of Pakistani investigators said in a report released Wednesday, weeks after the mysterious slaying triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Meanwhile, Islamabad police charged two Pakistani businessmen...
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
World
These Afghan women soldiers made it out of Afghanistan. Their next battle is making it in the US.
By the time A. made it to the Kabul airport to evacuate Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover in August of 2021, it was already too late to say most of her goodbyes in person. A. was a member of the Afghan military for five years, including three years with an elite, all-women unit called the Female Tactical Platoon, which made her a target for the Taliban.
Iran Regime Boosting Efforts to Kidnap and Kill Enemies—Including in the U.S.
Western security officials are concerned by a major uptick in plots hatched by the Iranian regime to abduct or murder dissidents, journalists, and even former senior U.S. government figures, according to The Washington Post. The efforts to wipe out opponents of Iran’s rulers have even taken place inside the U.S., with some security sources informing the Post that the number of plots has spiked in the last two years. Iranian security services reportedly offer hundreds of thousands of dollars to criminals including drug dealers and jewel thieves to execute the plans, many of which have been foiled. Since 2021, some of the plots have included an assassination attempt on former National Security Adviser John Bolton and a plan to kidnap Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad. Anonymous security experts said many of the Iranian plots have been designed as reprisals for the January 2020 airstrike killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ special operations branch.Read it at TWashington Post
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
Sister of Iran's supreme leader condemns his rule, calls on Revolutionary Guards to 'lay down their weapons'
The sister of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, reportedly has written a letter denouncing her brother and Iranian forces cracking down on protests.
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
The Jewish Press
Reports: Israeli Missiles Attack Hezbollah Warehouse, Air Defense Battery, 2 Gunmen Dead
The Syrian news agency SANA reported overnight Tuesday that “our air defense responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted points in the vicinity of Damascus, and shot down a number of enemy missiles.”. Al-Arabiya reported that the raids focused on the Sayyidah Zeinab area, south of Damascus, where...
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
kalkinemedia.com
Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
8 killed in shootout between Mexican soldiers, suspected cartel gunmen near U.S. border
Seven suspected cartel gunmen and one soldier were killed in a shootout Wednesday between the army and gang members in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said. The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border...
France 24
Rebel crisis in eastern DR Congo threatens endangered mountain gorillas
M23 rebel activity in volatile eastern DR Congo is threatening mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park and leaving the endangered species vulnerable to poachers, a spokesman said on Tuesday. About a third of the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the park, a renowned wildlife reserve spanning 7,800 square...
