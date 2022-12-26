COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO