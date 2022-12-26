ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 29

Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon. However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst

AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Street closure in Jefferson City extended until end of January

JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction. The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works. The project was expected to be complete by the end of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in connection to shooting at Columbia gas station granted bond

COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Election filing for Jefferson City ends Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. Mayor – citywide (four-year terms) Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Audrain County sergeant uniform on display in Austria museum

COLUMBIA - A part of mid-Missouri is now on display in Austria. The U.S. Sheriff's Museum is Austria is now home to an Audrain County sergeant's uniform, thanks to Sheriff Matt Oller. A representative of the museum was recently in the United States and met Oller, according to a Facebook...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia

COLUMBIA — If you are looking to celebrate, here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight. Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia. When: Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU safety Carlies announces decision to return in 2023

Missouri football learned that another experienced piece to its secondary will return. Junior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will be back for another year with the Tigers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. “Run it back one more time,” Carlies posted to Twitter,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Macon County man killed in Highway 63 head-on crash

MACON COUNTY - A Bevier, Missouri, man died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on Highway 63 near Roe Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Timothy Walton, 55, was driving southbound on the highway, and Travis...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri routs No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 to open up SEC play

COLUMBIA - Missouri opened conference play Wednesday night with a dominating win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers led right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Driver in deadly Camden County crash faces DWI charges

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man involved in a deadly head-on crash Monday afternoon has been charged with two felonies for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, is charged with DWI resulting in the death of another and DWI resulting in the injury of another, according to online court records.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

