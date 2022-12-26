Read full article on original website
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 29
Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the...
Columbia health department to host COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu clinic
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic will be located in the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park. The clinic is open to all members of...
Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon. However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is...
MoDOT announce plans for U.S. Route 54 expansion in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. Route 54 to six lanes in northern Jefferson City, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Construction is expected to begin 2024, with the contract to be awarded in December 2023. The work will take place between...
Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
Ice jam on Missouri River causes record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville. The river levels are expected to continue to decrease...
Street closure in Jefferson City extended until end of January
JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction. The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works. The project was expected to be complete by the end of...
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Absolut Vodka to offer free New Year's rides
COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft. "Breakthru Beverage Missouri is...
Woman charged in connection to shooting at Columbia gas station granted bond
COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.
Election filing for Jefferson City ends Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. Mayor – citywide (four-year terms) Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
Audrain County sergeant uniform on display in Austria museum
COLUMBIA - A part of mid-Missouri is now on display in Austria. The U.S. Sheriff's Museum is Austria is now home to an Audrain County sergeant's uniform, thanks to Sheriff Matt Oller. A representative of the museum was recently in the United States and met Oller, according to a Facebook...
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia
COLUMBIA — If you are looking to celebrate, here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight. Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia. When: Saturday,...
Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
MU safety Carlies announces decision to return in 2023
Missouri football learned that another experienced piece to its secondary will return. Junior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will be back for another year with the Tigers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. “Run it back one more time,” Carlies posted to Twitter,...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54
MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
Macon County man killed in Highway 63 head-on crash
MACON COUNTY - A Bevier, Missouri, man died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on Highway 63 near Roe Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Timothy Walton, 55, was driving southbound on the highway, and Travis...
Missouri routs No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 to open up SEC play
COLUMBIA - Missouri opened conference play Wednesday night with a dominating win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers led right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just...
Driver in deadly Camden County crash faces DWI charges
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man involved in a deadly head-on crash Monday afternoon has been charged with two felonies for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, is charged with DWI resulting in the death of another and DWI resulting in the injury of another, according to online court records.
