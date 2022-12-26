Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Two Officers were stabbed in a Long Island apartment by a knife-wielding suspectNewsing the StatesMedford, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
Related
Wanted: Harassment, Theft Charges
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify several people. Police say a woman who grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking spot in the parking lot Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who used stolen credit cards in Setauket and Centereach last month. A wallet was allegedly stolen from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on November 27 at approximately 6 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Harassment & Criminal Mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking...
Cops: Man wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot in Riverhead in August
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. The suspect removed a Milwaukee power tool battery from Home Depot, 1550 Old Country Road, on Aug. 5 at approximately 3:17 p.m., police said in a press release issued this morning.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
Three people charged after tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police
Three people are facing criminal charges after a sweep of retail establishments in a tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police yesterday, police said in a press release last night. The police department’s Community Orientated Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community...
Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say
Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office. The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing
A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Melville store in August. A woman allegedly stole wine from Melville Wine & Spirits, located at 888 Walt Whitman Road,...
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Yaphank robbery
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Yaphank this month. A man with a gun entered Speedway, located at 80 Horseblock Road, demanded cash from the clerk,...
danspapers.com
Mattituck Man Gets 4-12 for Fatal DWI Crash
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A Mattituck man was sentenced December 21 to 4 to 12 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 38-year-old pedestrian in Riverhead last year. Suffolk County Judge Stephen Braslow showed leniency in sentencing Matthew Nemschick,...
Two Long Island police officers stabbed, knife-wielding suspect shot dead
Two Long Island cops were stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect who was shot dead during the violent attack on Wednesday night. The Suffolk County officers were responding to a call of a dispute between two residents at an apartment on Birchwood Road in Medford around 5 p.m. when one of the men turned a knife on the officers, Suffolk County police said. The man stabbed and seriously injured two officers. At least one of the cops pulled out their firearm and fatally shot the suspect, police said. One of the injured officers had to be airlifted to the hospital due to the severity of his wounds, according to cops. Both officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. A third officer was also transported for minor injuries. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it. The initial 911 call was made by a case worker checking on the two residents at the Birchwood Road complex, according to NBC New York.
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say
Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood. The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspects...
NBC New York
Long Island Cops Stabbed Responding to Fire Extinguisher Attack at Condo Complex
Two Long Island police officers were stabbed after responding to a call about a man menacing a neighbor with a fire extinguisher at a condominium complex, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. A case worker checking on two residents who lived along the Birchwood Road complex in Medford called...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in, at...
Driver Found Dead Hours After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Commack, Police Say
A driver was found dead four hours after an early morning, single-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Commack at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, but was not discovered until about 8 a.m. that day, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. A man was driving a...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Medford man killed in officer involved shooting; two officers stabbed
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a police involved shooting that. killed a Medford man after he stabbed and seriously injured two police officers on Dec. 28. Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road in Medford referencing an adult male acting...
Comments / 0