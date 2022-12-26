ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HuntingtonNow

Wanted: Harassment, Theft Charges

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify  several people. Police say a woman who grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking spot in the parking lot Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who used stolen credit cards in Setauket and Centereach last month. A wallet was allegedly stolen from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on November 27 at approximately 6 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Huntington Station Harassment & Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office. The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
MERRICK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Melville store in August. A woman allegedly stole wine from Melville Wine & Spirits, located at 888 Walt Whitman Road,...
MELVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Yaphank robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Yaphank this month. A man with a gun entered Speedway, located at 80 Horseblock Road, demanded cash from the clerk,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Mattituck Man Gets 4-12 for Fatal DWI Crash

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A Mattituck man was sentenced December 21 to 4 to 12 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 38-year-old pedestrian in Riverhead last year. Suffolk County Judge Stephen Braslow showed leniency in sentencing Matthew Nemschick,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
New York Post

Two Long Island police officers stabbed, knife-wielding suspect shot dead

Two Long Island cops were stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect who was shot dead during the violent attack on Wednesday night. The Suffolk County officers were responding to a call of a dispute between two residents at an apartment on Birchwood Road in Medford around 5 p.m. when one of the men turned a knife on the officers, Suffolk County police said. The man stabbed and seriously injured two officers. At least one of the cops pulled out their firearm and fatally shot the suspect, police said. One of the injured officers had to be airlifted to the hospital due to the severity of his wounds, according to cops. Both officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. A third officer was also transported for minor injuries. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it. The initial 911 call was made by a case worker checking on the two residents at the Birchwood Road complex, according to NBC New York.
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in, at...
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Medford man killed in officer involved shooting; two officers stabbed

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a police involved shooting that. killed a Medford man after he stabbed and seriously injured two police officers on Dec. 28. Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road in Medford referencing an adult male acting...
MEDFORD, NY

