L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
spectrumnews1.com
OC COVID-19 metrics remain relatively flat
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively flat this week, but the death toll for this month eclipsed last month so far, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “Hospitalization numbers are steady, ICU is steady — there’s clearly...
spectrumnews1.com
Ventura's Cam Rising looks to lead Utah to Rose Bowl fairy tale ending
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Like a scene from Cinderella, a white horse pulls Cam Rising and his teammates as they sit inside a white horse carriage decorated in roses and flowers along Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland. Rising, the local SoCal resident and star quarterback at Utah laughs and waves...
spectrumnews1.com
Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade
IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
All Los Angeles County beaches under high bacteria, contamination warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as all Los Angeles County beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria from rainfall. The advisory is in effect starting Tuesday and will remain until Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The public is advised to stay out of the […]
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
spectrumnews1.com
Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging
From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
No-burn order extended through Monday in much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Recreational Vehicle Burns on Shoulder of 210 Freeway
Sunland, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an RV on fire on the side of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Sunland around 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Fire was observed starting to extend into nearby brush. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes...
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South… Read more "1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central"
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
cdrecycler.com
Granite selected for Los Angeles airport construction and rehabilitation project
Granite, a construction and construction materials company based in Watsonville, California, has been awarded a $174 million contract by Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to construct new exit taxiways and reconstruct sections of existing runways. The project will begin in 2023 and is expected to finish in 2025.
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
CHP box in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes
A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after CHP officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.
foxla.com
Southwest Airlines' meltdown has nothing to do with weather, travel expert says
LOS ANGELES - The winter holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for thousands of stranded travelers, the nightmare they have experienced over the past few days is more symbolic of a Halloween horror movie as opposed to a Hallmark Christmas special. Simply put,...
