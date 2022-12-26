ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue prepares for Citrus Bowl

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten West champion Purdue will take on LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

FOX59’s Adam Unger talks with Purdue writer Sam King from the Lafayette Journal & Courier as the Boilermakers prepare for the Tigers.

There’s plenty of hot topics surrounding the Boilers: new head coach Ryan Walters will take over after the Citrus Bowl, Purdue legend Drew Brees joined the staff for the bowl game and several players have opted out or entered the transfer portal, leaving the Boilermakers shorthanded.

hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. Florida A&M | Matchups to Watch

This will be Purdue’s final non-conference game of the season before the bulk of B1G Conference play begins after the new year. This is the worst team according to Kenpom metrics with the Rattlers coming in at 357th out of 363 teams with an adjusted offensive rating of 358th and an adjusted defensive rating of 314th. Purdue, on the other hand, is sitting at 7th overall with an adjusted offensive rating of 5th and adjusted defensive rating of 26th.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 169 – Ethan Trent

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Football signed 12 players last week last on National Signing Day. But perhaps, it was a 13th player, a preferred walk-on (PWO), that was the most exciting commitment on NSD. Carmel High School senior, and brother of the late Tyler Trent, Ethan Trent announced his pledge to play football at Purdue University, […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Hot Dogs Are Indiana Kitchen Classic Champions

Frankfort defeated North Montgomery 53-34 to gain the title of The Indiana Kitchen Classic Tournament Champions. December 22, In Case Arena. Scoring For Frankfort was Jayce Strode with 22 points, Kye Kirby 10, Quentcy Perry 9, Kris Russell 8, Doug Wood 3, and Cayden Jarmen adding 1 to round out the scoring for the Hotdogs.
FRANKFORT, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor

Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
LOGANSPORT, IN
lhsmagpie.com

The New Addition to Town

It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Delphi paves way for development in 2023

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — This town's mayor is looking back on what she calls a successful 2022. Mayor Anita Werling says accomplishments over the past year in Delphi will set the stage for developments in 2023. The city recently rolled out its first-ever comprehensive land-use plan. Meanwhile, developers announced...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette woman charged with battery, intimidation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Lafayette woman for an alleged battery of a child. According to charges filed Tuesday, police say 31-year-old Lindsey Brooks was intoxicated on November 6 when she pushed a nine-year-old child into a dresser inside her home. The child hit her...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
WINGATE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday

An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
FOREST, IN
