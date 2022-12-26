Read full article on original website
The majority of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Thursday at San Diego International Airport were cancelled.
LOS ANGELES - Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country. Long lines greet travelers at airports in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties with people looking for flights...
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
“I’ve been here for four days, I’m trying to get to Austin, Texas,” one traveler said.
Travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport received a holiday surprise from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.
After Southwest Airlines canceled the remainder of its flights in and out of San Diego International Airport Monday afternoon, travelers decided to ditch the planes and book a rental car to drive to their destination.
Southwest Airlines announced early Monday afternoon that it is canceling all flights at the San Diego International Airport for the rest of the day.
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
Ocean Beach Pier reopens after being closed as precaution against high surf
The Ocean Beach Pier was reopened at about 1 p.m. Dec. 28 after being closed by San Diego lifeguards the evening before as a precautionary measure against potential high surf. The pier has been seriously damaged in past winter storms and had to be at least partially closed from January 2021 to July 2022.
Southwest Airlines apologized Monday for operational challenges causing long delays at San Diego International Airport and other airports nationwide due to an intense winter storm, promising it is working to recover. There were 191 canceled flights at San Diego’s airport in the last 24 hours including Southwest and all other...
Top San Diego Event Venues
Whether you are throwing a fundraiser, celebrating a wedding, or commemorating another memorable milestone, your special occasion deserves unmatched attention to detail. And luckily, San Diego is home to some of the most incredible spaces designed to fit the mood and objective of any budget. This is your ultimate guide to some of our city’s best and most memorable venues.
Old Town Trolley Tours will offer free rides to San Diego County residents in January
Old Town Trolley Tours will be offering free rides to San Diegans in January in observance of locals month, which creates opportunities to see why San Diego is America’s finest city. San Diego County residents can enjoy free admissions from Jan.2 -31 to the Old Town Trolley Tours, the...
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
About 100,000 Expected to Watch Holiday Bowl Parade Along Different Route
About 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the San Diego Convention Center on East Harbor Drive, then head past the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Manchester Grand Hyatt and Ruocco Park, ending at Pacific Highway.
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
San Diegans looking to experience historic Old Town on a trolley can soon do so for free during the new year.
San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s
From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there's a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year's holiday in style and in budget.
The Best Hotels in San Diego
Planning a trip to San Diego? Read on to discover the best San Diego hotels for stunning views, epic nightlife, and plenty of activities. San Diego is a city of two halves: One side is an ultra-cool retreat with a vibrant bar and dining scene, the other is a chilled out beach vacay where you can soak up the sun and splash in the ocean.
