San Diego, CA

Southwest Airlines chaos: More than 2,300 flights canceled Thursday

LOS ANGELES - Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country. Long lines greet travelers at airports in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties with people looking for flights...
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
Top San Diego Event Venues

Whether you are throwing a fundraiser, celebrating a wedding, or commemorating another memorable milestone, your special occasion deserves unmatched attention to detail. And luckily, San Diego is home to some of the most incredible spaces designed to fit the mood and objective of any budget. This is your ultimate guide to some of our city’s best and most memorable venues.
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
The Best Hotels in San Diego

Planning a trip to San Diego? Read on to discover the best San Diego hotels for stunning views, epic nightlife, and plenty of activities. San Diego is a city of two halves: One side is an ultra-cool retreat with a vibrant bar and dining scene, the other is a chilled out beach vacay where you can soak up the sun and splash in the ocean.
