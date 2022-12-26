Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Old Town Trolley Tours will offer free rides to San Diego County residents in January
Old Town Trolley Tours will be offering free rides to San Diegans in January in observance of locals month, which creates opportunities to see why San Diego is America’s finest city. San Diego County residents can enjoy free admissions from Jan.2 -31 to the Old Town Trolley Tours, the...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Foundation announced $180K in grants for the local green workforce and industry
The San Diego Foundation announced $180,00 in grants to local nonprofits that create opportunities for youth who are not in school or working, in green industry jobs such as urban forestry, agriculture, solar installation, and climate stewardship and advocacy. The grant was made possible by the County of San Diego,...
chulavistatoday.com
Orphaned Bear Cub Now Safe at Ramona Wildlife Center
An orphaned cub is gaining strength at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center after being rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Early December. The roughly 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bishop, Ca on Dec. 15 and...
chulavistatoday.com
Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights From Southern California
Southwest Airlines is in freefall, appearing to have canceled all departing flights from San Diego International Airport and the. Southern California region through Dec. 31, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. As of Monday evening, based on Southwest's website, all flights departing out of...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location
The Chula Vista Police Department announced it will hold a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday at an undisclosed location. Authorities will hold the DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. through 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, driving while impaired...
chulavistatoday.com
DUI fatalities drop in San Diego County from last year's record
The number of deaths caused by driving under the influence have gone down from 2021, according to the San Diego County's District Attorney’s Office. An updated report from the D.A. Office says that the county is on track to wrap up the year with less DUI fatalities from last year, which was the worst calendar year in the record books regarding DUI-related deaths.
Comments / 0