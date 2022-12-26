ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Orphaned Bear Cub Now Safe at Ramona Wildlife Center

An orphaned cub is gaining strength at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center after being rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Early December. The roughly 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bishop, Ca on Dec. 15 and...
RAMONA, CA
Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights From Southern California

Southwest Airlines is in freefall, appearing to have canceled all departing flights from San Diego International Airport and the. Southern California region through Dec. 31, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. As of Monday evening, based on Southwest's website, all flights departing out of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
DUI fatalities drop in San Diego County from last year's record

The number of deaths caused by driving under the influence have gone down from 2021, according to the San Diego County's District Attorney’s Office. An updated report from the D.A. Office says that the county is on track to wrap up the year with less DUI fatalities from last year, which was the worst calendar year in the record books regarding DUI-related deaths.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

