Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job
The Chicago Bears will be hiring a new team president this offseason, and have a surprising candidate in mind as they embark on their search. The Bears have Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on their short list of candidates and interviewed him in person, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Warren is clearly interested in... The post Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lovie Smith wants to win, doesn't consider draft
No no. 1 pick? No matter. Lovie Smith – once Bears head coach and now Houston Texans head coach – said on Wednesday he expects his team to give its best efforts toward winning during the final two games of the regular season, despite the Bears jetting into striking distance of snatching the first pick from them in the next NFL draft.
theScore
Arkansas fends off Kansas comeback to take Liberty Bowl in triple OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the...
theScore
Sam Hartman enters transfer portal, reportedly expected to join Notre Dame
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has entered the transfer portal and is expected to make a move to Notre Dame, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The prolific Hartman recently broke the ACC's all-time touchdown passing record with his 108th career scoring throw in the Demon Deacons' bowl win over Missouri.
theScore
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State to capture Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point...
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge
It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
NBC Sports
Broncos owner Greg Penner: New head coach will report to me, not George Paton
Broncos owner Greg Penner is making clear that he’s calling the shots on the team’s next head coach. Although Penner expressed confidence in General Manager George Paton and said Paton will be heavily involved, Penner said that overseeing the next head coach will fall to the owner in Denver going forward.
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
theScore
CFB bowl best bets (Part 4): A loaded late-week slate
They're coming fast and furious now! We've hit the peak of #BowlSeason with games coming one after another leading up to the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff. Let's not waste any time channeling our regular season concept of the 'Saturday Seven' and go rapid-fire on each of the second-tier bowl games Thursday and Friday.
theScore
TNF player props: Is there a pick for Cowboys-Titans?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Texas Tech denies Ole Miss coach's claim of racial slur during bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech on Thursday denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled in the...
Football World Reacts to Surprising Big Ten News
Current Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the president of the Chicago Bears. Current Bears' president and CEO Ted Phillips announced he will step away from the organization after 40 seasons with the Bears at the end of this season. Warren became ...
theScore
Ed Reed lands head coaching job with Bethune-Cookman
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has agreed to become Bethune-Cookman's new head coach, the school announced Tuesday. The former Baltimore Ravens and Miami star follows in the footsteps of fellow former NFLers Deion Sanders and Eddie George. Sanders coached Jackson State before leaving the HBCU school for Colorado in early December, while George leads Tennessee State.
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
theScore
Cowboys' Pollard inactive for TNF vs. Titans due to thigh injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won't play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. Pollard didn't practice this week after sustaining the injury in Dallas' Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott is slated to shoulder the majority of the carries for the...
theScore
Raiders' Adams disappointed with Carr benching: 'I support my guy'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was visibly upset Wednesday when speaking to reporters about head coach Josh McDaniels' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr. "Obviously, I don't think anybody was excited ... you know, him being one of my really good friends and, you know, the reason why I came here in the first place," Adams said. "You know I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here."
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 17: A New Year's resolution for each team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.
theScore
2024 5-star guard Cadeau commits to North Carolina
Elliot Cadeau, a five-star point guard in the class of 2024, committed to North Carolina on Wednesday, he told Dushawn London of 247Sports. The 6-foot ball-handler is the highest-ranked recruit on the 2024 ESPN 60 to commit to a school thus far. He's the No. 11 prospect in the class and the second-highest rated point guard behind David Castillo.
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
theScore
NFL dominates NBA in Christmas Day viewership
The NFL prevailed over the NBA in this year's battle of Christmas Day viewership. Viewership numbers shared by Ari Meirov of My Sports Update show that the NFL had an average viewership of 21.88 million on Dec. 25, while the NBA averaged 4.318 million. The NFL's most-watched matchup was the...
