Mary A. Moore, 56, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at Holzer Meigs E.R. in Pomeroy. Mary was born on October 17, 1966 in Pomeroy Ohio. She was the daughter of late Donald Lee and Betty Irene Frederick Moore. Mary had a love of music, learning to play numerous instruments and was a member of the band Bad Habit. She was known for her big hair, big smile and being dressed to the nines. She could carry on a conversation with people of any age and was very caring and joyful. She loved to entertain people and anytime she was somewhere with a stage…she’d end up on it! More than anything else, she loved her kids and grandkids.

POMEROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO