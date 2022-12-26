Read full article on original website
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
sfstandard.com
Five Historic San Francisco Cocktails and the Perfect Places To Enjoy Them
There aren’t many days left in 2022, and after another year of harrowing headlines, it’s understandable if you’ve got the urge to take the edge off. How about giving yourself a little high-octane history lesson?. Each of these quintessential San Francisco cocktails comes with a side of...
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views
From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
Oakland’s Egg Pals delivers a California twist on a New York classic
A newspaper claimed it was similar to New York breakfast sandwiches. We found out for ourselves.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
sfstandard.com
How To Get Home After Your SF Bay Area New Year Night Out
In order to help residents avoid surging rideshare prices and reduce the potential for roadway injuries or deaths, Bay Area transit agencies are offering extended late-night service and free fares. The plan is to help those ringing in the new year get home safely. Here’s a rundown of local service...
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
sfstandard.com
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger
This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Bakery Once Again Targeted by Burglars
A bakery owner in San Francisco’s Castro District says he's become an expert on the topic of crime. That’s because his business has come under attack repeatedly in the past few years, the latest being a brazen burglary Monday night. Several thieves broke into Le Marais bakery on...
Remembering the notable Bay Area figures who died in 2022
From Bob Saget to Vin Scully, these are the Bay Area celebrities we mourned in 2022.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants throughout the U.S. Guy Fieri, who hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” says this is the best place to eat in all of California. Known for his love of comfort food and home-style cooking, Fieri highlights the best local food spots in cities large and small accross the nation on his Food Network show. The folks at food news and recipe site, Mashed reviewed all of the eateries Fieri has visited to compile a list of his favorite places to dine in each state.
Eater
The Best — and Worst — Bay Area Food Trends of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
48hills.org
Good Taste: The year in fun food trends
Last week, I shared my favorite bites from each month of 2022. Today in Good Taste, you’ll find a menu of positive trends I spotted while eating in the Bay Area this year. This year brought a more affordable alternative to the tweezer tasting menu scene with family-style tasting menus that bring large portions to the table for a smaller price point. Exemplifying this trend of deluxe menus that run at $75-100 per person rather than the fairly commonplace tastings that serve small solo plates of not enough food for $150 and more is Bodega SF, the current-generation reboot of a family-owned Vietnamese legacy in the Tenderloin.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco
It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
sfstandard.com
Fewer People Died of Overdoses in San Francisco in 2022. What Changed?
The country’s overdose crisis is perhaps not so evident anywhere as it is in San Francisco, where more than 1,000 people have died of a fatal drug overdose since January last year. But year-end data shows that the rate of these overdoses is actually declining in the city. A...
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
The Almanac Online
New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City
Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
