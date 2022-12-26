Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.

