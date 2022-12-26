Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wasn’t Interested In Dragon Lee Until AEW Put Him On Television Without A Contract
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. He recently revealed that he signed with WWE during AAA Noche de Campeones. Interestingly enough, WWE was not interested in Dragon Lee until AEW put him on television without a contract. Dave Meltzer recently...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s Current Status For AEW Dynamite This Week
MJF established himself as one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers in the modern era of the business. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty and really get under the skin of fans and peers alike. We now have an update on MJF’s status for AEW Dynamite this week for fans who can’t wait to see the AEW World Champion again.
ComicBook
Latest on Sasha Banks Possibly Joining AEW
The wrestling world is in the midst of a calm before the storm that promises to open 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling opens January with a stacked NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 that will run on the same day as AEW's debut in Seattle, while WWE spends the entire month building to its big WWE Royal Rumble premium live event that promises to set WWE WrestleMania 39 season in motion. Among January's busy lineup of shows is the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, a television taping set to emanate from Los Angeles.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It
Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nathalie Mamo Has No Intention To Wrestle For WWE
The host of WWE Wal3ooha in the United Arab Emirates, Nathalie Mamo has been part of WWE premium live events that have emanated from Saudi Arabia. The on-screen television personality has interviewed several Superstars and sports athletes to date. Speaking on the Jad Mbarak Show, Mamo addressed whether she would...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Jacobs Discusses His Past Relationship With CM Punk & AEW Fallout
Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE’s creative team as a writer on April 1, 2015. Seven years later, on October 11, 2017, Jacobs was released from his WWE contract for posting a photo on social media with members of the Bullet Club during their invasion of Monday Night RAW. On Conrad...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Reflects On His WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin
Kevin Owens wrestled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin when the WWE Hall Of Famer stepped back into the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Austin went over in the match with a stunner. WWE first approached Austin about the match in February, which marked his in-ring return after not wrestling in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems following his match at WrestleMania 19.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Arrives In Japan Ahead Of Great Muta Match
WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. Ahead of the match, NOAH tweeted out a video of Nakamura in an airport. They captioned it with the following,. “WWE Superstar triumphant...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush: “NJPW Has Awakened Something In Me”
Lio Rush and YOH won the New Japan Super Junior Tag League this year. This earns them a shot at Catch 2/2’s (TJP & Francesco Akira) IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17. For YOH, it was his fourth tournament win, having won in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with longtime partner SHO.
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Swerve Strickland Discusses The Evolution Of His Character In AEW
On November 18, 2021, Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) was released from his WWE contract, and on March 6, 2022, the former NXT Superstar made his debut for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view event. Strickland teamed with Keith Lee, and together, Swerve In Our Glory won the...
Comments / 0