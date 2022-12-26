Read full article on original website
packer harrop
2d ago
what a soap opera this has been for the Denver fans. I don't wish this on the fans at all or any team has this problem going on. I hope the front office fix their problem. think for the fans only they need to be entertained and have a good time at the game. and get the right people in they will Coach right. enough said
YouCanuckOff
2d ago
He was who I was hoping would take over as the interm coavh. he's the only real seasoned coach on that staff. He can't be much worse that's for sure.
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
thecomeback.com
NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news
Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
Look: Cris Collinsworth's Comment On J.J. Watt Is Going Viral
For those who may not know, NBC's Cris Collinsworth was a heck of a receiver for the Bengals back in the 80s. The three-time Pro Bowler out of Florida was a 6-5 burner who posted 1,000-yard years in four of his eight NFL seasons. But after news of J.J. Watt's...
thecomeback.com
Former All-Pro left coffee shop job to sign with Panthers
In a surprise move, the Carolina Panthers brought former star cornerback Josh Norman back on Monday for a second stint with the team. At age 35, Norman is far removed from the player who earned All-Pro honors for the Panthers’ Super Bowl team in 2015. In fact, at the time the Panthers signed him, he had days earlier been working in a coffee shop.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Postgame Behavior
Following this Monday night's game between the Chargers and Colts, ESPN broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck appeared on "SportsCenter." During their interview with Scott Van Pelt, Buck cracked a hilarious joke about his family. "The little boys had a nice Christmas - I appreciate it," Buck said. "One got...
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
