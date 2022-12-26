ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeye defense motivated to limit big plays against Georgia

By JACOB BENGE Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5ob1_0jv8Bi0F00
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, left, turns up field past Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison during the second half of an NCAA football game last month in Columbus, Ohio. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.T. Tuimoloau stood in front of the Buckeyes before practice the week after Ohio State’s second straight loss to Michigan.

As the sting of defeat began to set in and the prospect of missing the playoff remained a possibility, the second-year defensive end offered a reminder to his teammates.

Ohio State still has a chance.

“I felt like we just needed to get back on track, and these boys push me to go my hardest and bring out the best in me every day,” Tuimoloau recalled. “I know what we can bring so I just wanted to come and just reiterate that. The job’s not finished.”

That’s the focus for Ohio State’s defense ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31: Correct mistakes and limit big plays.

Ohio State (11-1) allowed 530 yards of offense during its loss to the Wolverines on Nov. 26, including five plays of 45 yards or more that went for touchdowns. Those explosive plays have been on the mind of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Knowles said he takes ultimate responsibility for Ohio State’s miscues in its only loss of the season.

“Any call that goes for an explosive, you have to look at, take responsibility for,” Knowles said. “You got to evaluate the call from top to bottom and the game plan.”

Coach Ryan Day said Michigan’s 85- and 75-yard touchdown runs were enough to “ruin the whole day,” but he’s taking the good with the bad when evaluating his defense.

“There was still a lot of good things that happened,” Day said. “It wasn’t like you watch the film and you’re like, ‘Jeez, we just got completely outmatched.’ It was just a lack of execution and too many big plays.”

Occasional questions on defense have lingered for much of Day’s tenure.

In 2019, Day and the Buckeyes won the Big Ten and advanced to the CFP behind a stout defense that held teams under 260 yards and 14 points per game.

But in 2020 and 2021, those numbers ballooned. Ohio State gave up 401.6 yards and 25.8 points per game in his second season and were 372.9 yards and 22.8 points on average during his third, which prompted him to seek out Knowles and make changes on the defensive coaching staff.

Knowles’ defense allowed just under 304 yards per game and ranked No. 12 in total defense this season, and he’s been doing his part to quickly turn the focus toward the CFP.

“We’ve been having some of the best practices we’ve had all season,” safety Ronnie Hickman said. “Being able to have this second chance is huge, so we’re just doing everything we can to not let it slip through our fingers.”

The defending national champion Bulldogs boast the No. 7 overall offense and topped 500 yards in seven games this season.

Georgia’s passing and rushing offense both rank among the top 20 in college football, and its duo of running backs between Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh topped over 681 rushing yards apiece.

Ohio State’s defensive line consisting of Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison will also be challenged by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist. Harrison thinks it’s been a source of motivation to set the tone up front.

“Everything under the sun, we’ve heard it,” Harrison said. “This team’s got a lot of fight and this team’s got a lot of heart. We’re just not going to give up on this team and not going to give up on this year and just try to win it all.”

Explosive plays kept the Buckeyes from the conference championship game for a second year, and Ohio State will need its defense to bounce back if it hopes to make the title game Jan. 9 against either TCU or the rival Wolverines.

“It was a big loss, but after going through everything and seeing our outcome play out, for me and my family and my family here, it’s been like, ‘Hey, we got a shot,’” Tuimoloau said. “We got an opportunity. Let’s go do this thing.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU point guard Greene out for the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup. On Dec. 20, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.  Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Headset check: Rangel's desperate shovel pass proves worthy

As OSU was itching to end its season on a positive note, a risk was worth taking. With just less than 13 minutes left of play in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys made a decision on fourth-and-goal that helped them close the gap that the Badgers previously paved in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy