4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
thecomeback.com
NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news
Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty
Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Former Indianapolis Colts and new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is already making an impact with his new team, but he still holds a special place in Indy.
Yardbarker
Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants
Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters. Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Centre Daily
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Colts sign WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Given that wide receiver Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play against the New York Giants this week, Coutee is likely being brought in as a potential elevation from the practice squad.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Raptors Tuesday NBA game
However short, Kawhi Leonard's time with the Raptors was unforgettable, culminating with a historic win in the 2019 NBA Finals. Naturally, it's a pretty big deal whenever Leonard returns to face his former team. On Tuesday, Leonard and the LA Clippers travel to Scotiabank Arena for what would be just...
thecomeback.com
NFL world makes same jokes about Colts latest prime time dud
While the original cast of Saturday Night Live will forever be known as “The Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” the 2022 Indianapolis Colts have a claim to that title. Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was the Colts‘ fifth island game of the season and stunningly, their fourth straight. Indianapolis won its first such game, a Thursday Night game over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. But that game was more about Denver’s ineptitude than anything Indianapolis did well. It was, however, the most desirable island game result that the Colts have had this season — by a wide margin.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Jerry Rosburg? Meet the Broncos' interim coach replacing Nathaniel Hackett
The chopping block comes out when the losses start to pile up. Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as Broncos boss was unceremoniously cut short Monday, one day after Denver suffered a 51-14 beatdown by the previously four-win Rams. Hackett's 15-game spell is among the shortest in NFL history. The Broncos went 4-11...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch LeBron James vs. Jimmy Butler: TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Heat Wednesday NBA game
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip in Miami with a showdown against the Heat Wednesday night. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after their game against the Orlando Magic, which saw them halt their four-game losing streak with a 129-110 win, while the Heat bounced back from a two-game skid with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does Inside the NBA come back? No NBA games on TNT leaves gap in national schedule
NBA fans have become accustomed to tuning into the "Inside the NBA" crew on Tuesdays, but for the next two weeks, they'll have to go without. Following a jam-packed slate of games on Christmas Day, each of the next nine nationally televised NBA games will air on NBA TV, including games played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 16.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
ng-sportingnews.com
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Giving Away ‘Dream’ New Year’s Trip to NYC as Thank You to Fans
Indianapolis Colts fans have had to endure one of the most miserable seasons in recent memory. Despite entering the 2022 campaign with playoff aspirations, the team has posted just four victories through the first 15 games. Owner Jim Irsay is hoping to make it up to at least a few of the true supporters out there.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV
The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. Those in...
