thecomeback.com

NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news

Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
New York Post

Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty

Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
Wyoming News

Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16

The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
Yardbarker

Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters. Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Centre Daily

Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Given that wide receiver Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play against the New York Giants this week, Coutee is likely being brought in as a potential elevation from the practice squad.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
thecomeback.com

NFL world makes same jokes about Colts latest prime time dud

While the original cast of Saturday Night Live will forever be known as “The Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” the 2022 Indianapolis Colts have a claim to that title. Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was the Colts‘ fifth island game of the season and stunningly, their fourth straight. Indianapolis won its first such game, a Thursday Night game over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. But that game was more about Denver’s ineptitude than anything Indianapolis did well. It was, however, the most desirable island game result that the Colts have had this season — by a wide margin.
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch LeBron James vs. Jimmy Butler: TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Heat Wednesday NBA game

ng-sportingnews.com

ng-sportingnews.com

