ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'

The NFL playoffs are within reach, and teams are beginning to solidify their respective standings. Did the Dallas Cowboys show playoff promise in their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles? Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the new team to beat in the AFC South? Who's the team to beat in the sport?
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Chargers vs. Colts final score, results: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display

The Chargers are teeming with offensive talent, but on Monday night, it was the Bolts' defense that came up trumps. Indianapolis couldn't handle a frantic Los Angeles front seven and roaming ball hawks in the secondary. Ultimately, that defense that propelled Brandon Staley's squad to a 20-3 victory that clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Tony Pollard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Titans Week 17 Thursday Night Football

Tony Pollard is one of the front-runners for fantasy football MVP this year, but the Cowboys' star running back is in danger of missing Week 17's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Titans. A thigh injury has his status up in the air, so fantasy football owners need to have a backup plan just in case Pollard can't go on TNF. Knowing the latest updates is crucial before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls

Fantasy football owners readying their lineup for championship week need to keep an eye on the statuses of Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Deebo Samuel. All four WRs landed on injury reports to start the week, and if they aren't able to suit up, it's crucial to know which pass-catchers will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 17.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 17: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With the New Year approaching, the majority of fantasy football owners will be shifting their attention from their season-long teams to daily fantasy football for a new start each week. If your resolution this year is to bring in more DFS winnings, you can help yourself a great deal by plugging in some sleepers and value players from DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch LeBron James vs. Jimmy Butler: TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Heat Wednesday NBA game

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip in Miami with a showdown against the Heat Wednesday night. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after their game against the Orlando Magic, which saw them halt their four-game losing streak with a 129-110 win, while the Heat bounced back from a two-game skid with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

When does Inside the NBA come back? No NBA games on TNT leaves gap in national schedule

NBA fans have become accustomed to tuning into the "Inside the NBA" crew on Tuesdays, but for the next two weeks, they'll have to go without. Following a jam-packed slate of games on Christmas Day, each of the next nine nationally televised NBA games will air on NBA TV, including games played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy