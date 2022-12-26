Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Former Indianapolis Colts and new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is already making an impact with his new team, but he still holds a special place in Indy.
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'
The NFL playoffs are within reach, and teams are beginning to solidify their respective standings. Did the Dallas Cowboys show playoff promise in their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles? Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the new team to beat in the AFC South? Who's the team to beat in the sport?
ng-sportingnews.com
Chargers vs. Colts final score, results: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display
The Chargers are teeming with offensive talent, but on Monday night, it was the Bolts' defense that came up trumps. Indianapolis couldn't handle a frantic Los Angeles front seven and roaming ball hawks in the secondary. Ultimately, that defense that propelled Brandon Staley's squad to a 20-3 victory that clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Tony Pollard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Titans Week 17 Thursday Night Football
Tony Pollard is one of the front-runners for fantasy football MVP this year, but the Cowboys' star running back is in danger of missing Week 17's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Titans. A thigh injury has his status up in the air, so fantasy football owners need to have a backup plan just in case Pollard can't go on TNF. Knowing the latest updates is crucial before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Mavericks vs. Knicks Tuesday NBA game
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are looking to take some positive holiday vibes into the new year. On Christmas Day, the Mavs captured their third consecutive victory with a 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic led Dallas with 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes, continuing what has been a stellar season.
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls
Fantasy football owners readying their lineup for championship week need to keep an eye on the statuses of Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Deebo Samuel. All four WRs landed on injury reports to start the week, and if they aren't able to suit up, it's crucial to know which pass-catchers will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 17.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Jerry Rosburg? Meet the Broncos' interim coach replacing Nathaniel Hackett
The chopping block comes out when the losses start to pile up. Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as Broncos boss was unceremoniously cut short Monday, one day after Denver suffered a 51-14 beatdown by the previously four-win Rams. Hackett's 15-game spell is among the shortest in NFL history. The Broncos went 4-11...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets: Clemson beats Tennessee, Utah tops Penn State in Rose Bowl
With the more premier bowl games kicking off this week including Clemson's Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee and Utah's second straight appearance in the Rose Bowl, college football fans and bettors have a jam packed slate to indulge in. Handicapping bowl season remains a challenge with players opting out and...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 17: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With the New Year approaching, the majority of fantasy football owners will be shifting their attention from their season-long teams to daily fantasy football for a new start each week. If your resolution this year is to bring in more DFS winnings, you can help yourself a great deal by plugging in some sleepers and value players from DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch LeBron James vs. Jimmy Butler: TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Heat Wednesday NBA game
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip in Miami with a showdown against the Heat Wednesday night. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after their game against the Orlando Magic, which saw them halt their four-game losing streak with a 129-110 win, while the Heat bounced back from a two-game skid with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson odds, prediction, betting trends for Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (11-2) won the ACC championship under Dabo Swinney, and the Tigers...
Jake's Takes | Colts Yuck Their Way to Loss vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts put another snoozer on the field on Monday night, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, 20-3.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does Inside the NBA come back? No NBA games on TNT leaves gap in national schedule
NBA fans have become accustomed to tuning into the "Inside the NBA" crew on Tuesdays, but for the next two weeks, they'll have to go without. Following a jam-packed slate of games on Christmas Day, each of the next nine nationally televised NBA games will air on NBA TV, including games played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ng-sportingnews.com
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
