Tony Pollard is one of the front-runners for fantasy football MVP this year, but the Cowboys' star running back is in danger of missing Week 17's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Titans. A thigh injury has his status up in the air, so fantasy football owners need to have a backup plan just in case Pollard can't go on TNF. Knowing the latest updates is crucial before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO