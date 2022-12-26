ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'

The NFL playoffs are within reach, and teams are beginning to solidify their respective standings. Did the Dallas Cowboys show playoff promise in their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles? Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the new team to beat in the AFC South? Who's the team to beat in the sport?
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach

The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers

NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.
How to watch LeBron James vs. Jimmy Butler: TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Heat Wednesday NBA game

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip in Miami with a showdown against the Heat Wednesday night. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after their game against the Orlando Magic, which saw them halt their four-game losing streak with a 129-110 win, while the Heat bounced back from a two-game skid with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard: TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Thursday NBA game

The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.
