dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Season 2: Will it return on Netflix?
Will The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 2 happen on Netflix? The prequel series just hit the streaming platform – but can we expect a second season?. The official synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin reads: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.
dexerto.com
Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix?
Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix? The third season has just hit the streaming platform, but will we be heading back for a fourth?. Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star, first debuted on Netflix in 2020. The series follows the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who’s hired to provide an American point-of-view to a firm in Paris.
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 12 review: A cathartic and bloody ending
Chainsaw Man’s finale has plenty to enjoy, in fact, this may be one of the best episodes of the whole series. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and its first season has finally ended, much to the sadness of its fans. But it certainly left with a bang.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
ComicBook
Wednesday Reclaims #1 TV Show Spot on Netflix
Over five weeks after the series premiered, Netflix's hit new series Wednesday has reclaimed the #1 TV Show spot on the streaming service. For the past two weeks other shows have pushed the Jenna Ortega-starring reboot of The Addams Family down to the #2 and sometimes #3 position, but the popularity of the show has overcome new waves of content. For the past fourteen days, Harry & Meghan, The Recruit, Emily in Paris, and The Witcher: Blood Origin have all leap-frogged Wednesday to become #1 at some point, but now the crown has returned to the series, and it shows no signs of stopping.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Hypes Its Big Year With Special Trailer
Chainsaw Man has had one heck of a year thanks to new releases for both its anime and manga, and the franchise is celebrating everything that went down this year for the franchise with a special trailer hyping up the series' coolest moments so far! It's been a very momentum filled year for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga franchise as not only did it return from hiatus with Part 2 of its manga release, but the debut of the highly anticipated first season of the anime adaptation too. Now it's heading into the next year much stronger than ever before.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Promo Debuts First Look at Series Premiere
Trigun Stampede is readying to lead the new wave of anime coming our way next month as part of the Winter 2023 release schedule, and the reboot anime has debuted the first look at its series premiere with a new promo! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is yet another in a slate of franchises coming back for new projects in the last few years, but it's going to take a much different route than many of the other returns. Not only will it fully reboot the series with younger takes on each of the characters, but it will feature an entirely 3D CG animated production to boot.
dexerto.com
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a: Release window, trailer, story & more
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a is an upcoming anime adaption of Nier: Automata, a genre-bending JRPG that captured players’ hearts. Here’s everything we know about Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a so far, including its release window, trailer, and story details. Originally released in 2017, Nier: Automata was soon a big...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Every Ending Together Into One Video: Watch
Chainsaw Man debuted 12 cool ending themes unique to each of the episodes released over the course of the first season, and now fans can check out all of them in a cool way as the series has compiled them all into a single video! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new release of the year overall, and things were taken to a whole new level by MAPPA themselves as they treated it like the huge production it ended up being. One of these changes was to reveal a new ending theme for each episode, and each one was dramatically different from one another.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
Even Minnie Driver is surprised she's in The Witcher: Blood Origin
An unknown account logs into a virtual Zoom waiting room set up by Netflix on a Tuesday afternoon in early December. Video is turned off. It's just a black screen with a name that sounds like some kid threw it together as a gag, complete with misspelling: "Person That Is Way Gooder Better Thab You." The account holder unmutes themself and a familiar voice is heard on the other end.
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Update on Final Episodes
Attack on Titan's final installments will hit next year, and while a precise release date for the grand finale of the Survey Corps has yet to be revealed by MAPPA, the production house has dropped an update to cap off 2022. As Eren Jaeger has gone from the hero of the series to the "big bad", the last episodes are going to feature the biggest battles of the anime adaptation to date and might just be the largest anime event of 2023 as a result.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
