Chainsaw Man debuted 12 cool ending themes unique to each of the episodes released over the course of the first season, and now fans can check out all of them in a cool way as the series has compiled them all into a single video! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new release of the year overall, and things were taken to a whole new level by MAPPA themselves as they treated it like the huge production it ended up being. One of these changes was to reveal a new ending theme for each episode, and each one was dramatically different from one another.

1 DAY AGO