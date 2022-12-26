Why is Justin Herbert called a 'social media quarterback?' Explaining bizarre criticism surrounding Chargers star

Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'is contact by Terrell Owens, 49, about potential comeback'
Amid the Dallas Cowboys' reported interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former team receiver Terrell Owens has reportedly reached out to owner Jerry Jones about rejoining the team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?
The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
'It's In The Eyes!' Cowboys Reveal Dak Secret; Practice Injury Report
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott again threw an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Mike McCarthy knows his franchise star is on a different level mentally as he deals with his turnover spike.
Ohio State football star slams overly serious fans: ‘Grown people are talking crazy about children’
Ohio State football players don’t just learn to be winning players during their tenures at the university, they are also
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Jerry Rosburg? Meet the Broncos' interim coach replacing Nathaniel Hackett
The chopping block comes out when the losses start to pile up. Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as Broncos boss was unceremoniously cut short Monday, one day after Denver suffered a 51-14 beatdown by the previously four-win Rams. Hackett's 15-game spell is among the shortest in NFL history. The Broncos went 4-11...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' J.J. Watt says he will retire from NFL after 2022 season: 'It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure'
J.J. Watt, one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, is calling it a career. The Cardinals edge rusher announced his retirement on Dec. 27 on Twitter and Instagram, saying that he's played in his last-ever home game. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach
The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB enters concussion protocol after loss to Packers
The Dolphins were already reeling ahead of Week 17, sitting on four consecutive losses after a humiliating finish against the Packers. Now, the status of their quarterback is in question. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury against Green Bay on Christmas Day, leaving his status uncertain ahead of a critical...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson odds, prediction, betting trends for Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (11-2) won the ACC championship under Dabo Swinney, and the Tigers...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff predictions: SN experts pick Michigan-TCU, Georgia-Ohio State
The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals are expected to be decided by at least a touchdown. No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Wolverines are favored by 7.5 points against the Horned Frogs. Our eight-person panel also liked Michigan, but did anybody have TCU keeping it closer than seven points?
Which Florida signees are participating in All-Star games?
Before they officially join the team in Gainesville, several of Florida’s signees from the class of 2023 will participate in high school All-Star games in January. Nearly half the class will play in the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3, including five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, three-star lineman Knijeah Harris and four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, Rashad and Wilson can link up at some point during the game to give Gators fans a preview of the dynamic connection headed to Hogtown.
ng-sportingnews.com
Colts' Jeff Saturday explains 4th-down QB sneak call vs. Chargers: 'Looking for some kind of spark'
The Colts' play has alternated between putrid and catastrophic since Jeff Saturday signed on to become the team's interim head coach. On Monday, Indianapolis served up another subpar showing in a 20-3 loss, struggling to string together anything against a frantic Chargers defense. Yet, despite three intereceptions and seven sacks,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Michael Jordan or Kawhi Leonard? Breaking down which winner-take-all buzzer-beater was better
This story was originally published on May 13, 2019. Kawhi Leonard made history against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7. There's only one other player who knows what it must have felt like in that...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 16.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
While the WR player pool is relatively healthy for this time of year, we didn't see Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Chase Claypool suit up last week. All four wideouts carry fantasy relevance, and staying up to date on their injury statuses is crucial ahead of your Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
