Why is Justin Herbert called a 'social media quarterback?' Explaining bizarre criticism surrounding Chargers star

When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO