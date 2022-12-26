Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
Water outage to impact West Lauderdale customers
West Lauderdale Water Authority customers may experience a water outage Thursday and Friday.
WAFF
Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
WAFF
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Inbound traffic to Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal is now flowing after a driver failed to stop on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the driver entered the gate but failed to stop as required. The inbound traffic was halted as gate guards followed standard operating procedures.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions
The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
North Alabama Road Conditions
The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
Highway 72 back open after vehicle fire
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a single-vehicle fire has blocked the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 72.
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
WAFF
Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
Water levels ‘critical’ for West Lauderdale County, officials say
Some residents in the Shoals are being asked to stop dripping water after the West Lauderdale Water System said they are at a "critical level."
WHNT-TV
Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered
If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. Water Issues Remain After Cold Weather.
