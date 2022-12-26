ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Inbound traffic to Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal is now flowing after a driver failed to stop on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the driver entered the gate but failed to stop as required. The inbound traffic was halted as gate guards followed standard operating procedures.
WHNT-TV

State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions

The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

North Alabama Road Conditions

The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama

As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered

If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. Water Issues Remain After Cold Weather.
ALABAMA STATE

