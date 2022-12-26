Read full article on original website
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Researchers discovered drug that helps in weight loss and can be the golden ‘cure’ to obesity
Obesity is a widespread condition that has been steadily rising in the past decade. In America alone, over 40% of people are obese. Because of the rising number of obese individuals, researchers worldwide struggle to understand the reason behind this trend and how to treat this condition.
Eating ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and cereal bars may increase your risk of dementia, study finds
A new study of 10,000 adults found brain-aging was fastest in people whose diets feature heavily processed foods.
‘Green’ Mediterranean diet burns fat faster than just healthy eating: study
Following the “green” Mediterranean diet helps burn fat three times faster than typical healthy eating, a new study shows. Research published in the BMC Medicine journal found that eating a plant-based Mediterranean diet allowed the body to burn a dangerous type of body fat at triple the rate compared to those on a generally “healthy” diet. Those who consumed the diet for 18 months saw their visceral fat levels reduced by 14%, compared to a control group who ate a standard healthy diet and only saw their fat levels reduced by just 4.5%. And a conventional Med diet performed half as well...
Business Insider
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Several factors affect gut health, including diet, hydration, and medication. Eating a fiber-rich diet and limiting alcohol intake can lower the risk of certain cancers. A gastroenterologist shared some rules she follows to preserve her own gut health in a TikTok video.
Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments
You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
Brain Health Experts Agree That This Is the Absolute Worst Food for Your Mind
Fish is often referred to as “brain food.” For good reason, too: It’s high in omega-3s which are linked to reducing inflammation in the brain, which helps preserve memory and support mental health. Leafy greens, berries, nuts and dark chocolate all support brain health too. Just as...
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
neurologylive.com
Short Sleep Duration, Poor Sleep Quality Both Associated With Weight Regain in Obese Individuals
Short objective sleep duration was associated with weight regain and attenuated improvements in body composition one year after weight loss, independent of intervention allocation, age, and sex. Recently published findings from a randomized, controlled, 2-by-2 factorial study showed that short sleep duration and worse sleep quality were associated with less...
KTEN.com
How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
How Bodybuilding Can Affect Kids' Bodies
While lifting weights can be good for your health, you might wonder if it is ok for kids to do it. Here's what you need to know about kids and bodybuilding.
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Gene Responsible for Fighting Obesity Caused by High Calorie Binge Eating
An obesity gene has been found to be responsible for governing our tendency to binge eat high calorie food, according to a new study by scientists in Japan. The study emphasizes that the presence and proper function of the gene could determine if one could become obese or not through excessive eating.
EatingWell
What Is Noom and Is It Healthy?
Anyone who's tried losing weight knows it's easier said than done. That's why so many people flip-flop between diets trying to figure out how to lose weight sustainably. Yet, a subscription-based app and coaching platform called Noom uses behavioral science to help people track their food intake and exercise habits to achieve weight loss and improve their health.
Why Counting Carbs Trumps Counting Calories When Controlling Type 2 Diabetes
People trying to manage type 2 diabetes take note: Calorie counting is out and carbohydrate counting is in, according to a recently published study.
Experts warn against common dieting mistake ahead of the New Year
Experts have urged Britons not to rush into starting any “fad diets” that promise quick weight loss in 2023.The British Dietetic Association (BDA) said members of the public should be “incredibly critical” of any diet advice that claims to be a quick-fix weight loss solution, because they could do more harm than good.It pointed to diets such as the “water diet” and the “boiled egg diet” as ideas and suggestions that dietitians had to “bat back” in 2022.BDA spokesperson Marcela Fiuz said that focusing on weight loss while making New Year’s resolutions can “often lead to yoyo dieting or...
boxrox.com
Fully Explained Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss
Looking to lose weight and shed fat from your body? How about trying intermittent fasting for weight loss? Here is all you need to know about this eating pattern. Although there are many variables when it comes to building muscle and losing weight, such as which exercises to do, for how long, sleep and cold therapy, one thing trumps it all and everyone agrees on: to lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you spend.
EatingWell
Can You Practice Mindful Eating While Trying to Lose Weight?
Mindful eating is an increasingly popular practice. It involves being truly present with your meals and tuning in to all five senses while eating. Listening to the crunch of an apple. Tasting the depth of flavor in a sandwich. Noticing the feeling of salivation as you eat a piece of chocolate. Oftentimes, we eat on-the-go or squeeze in a quick lunch while working. We are generally very disconnected from the eating experience and out of touch with our body's sensations. When people start practicing mindful eating, they may do so with the intention of getting healthier and even losing weight. But is that contrary to the foundation of mindful eating? In this article, we'll share what mindful eating is, the benefits of mindful eating and whether it can be practiced while trying to lose weight.
