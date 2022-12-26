ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
New York Post

‘Green’ Mediterranean diet burns fat faster than just healthy eating: study

Following the “green” Mediterranean diet helps burn fat three times faster than typical healthy eating, a new study shows. Research published in the BMC Medicine journal found that eating a plant-based Mediterranean diet allowed the body to burn a dangerous type of body fat at triple the rate compared to those on a generally “healthy” diet. Those who consumed the diet for 18 months saw their visceral fat levels reduced by 14%, compared to a control group who ate a standard healthy diet and only saw their fat levels reduced by just 4.5%. And a conventional Med diet performed half as well...
Joel Eisenberg

Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments

You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
scitechdaily.com

Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat

The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
neurologylive.com

Short Sleep Duration, Poor Sleep Quality Both Associated With Weight Regain in Obese Individuals

Short objective sleep duration was associated with weight regain and attenuated improvements in body composition one year after weight loss, independent of intervention allocation, age, and sex. Recently published findings from a randomized, controlled, 2-by-2 factorial study showed that short sleep duration and worse sleep quality were associated with less...
KTEN.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
EatingWell

What Is Noom and Is It Healthy?

Anyone who's tried losing weight knows it's easier said than done. That's why so many people flip-flop between diets trying to figure out how to lose weight sustainably. Yet, a subscription-based app and coaching platform called Noom uses behavioral science to help people track their food intake and exercise habits to achieve weight loss and improve their health.
The Independent

Experts warn against common dieting mistake ahead of the New Year

Experts have urged Britons not to rush into starting any “fad diets” that promise quick weight loss in 2023.The British Dietetic Association (BDA) said members of the public should be “incredibly critical” of any diet advice that claims to be a quick-fix weight loss solution, because they could do more harm than good.It pointed to diets such as the “water diet” and the “boiled egg diet” as ideas and suggestions that dietitians had to “bat back” in 2022.BDA spokesperson Marcela Fiuz said that focusing on weight loss while making New Year’s resolutions can “often lead to yoyo dieting or...
boxrox.com

Fully Explained Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss

Looking to lose weight and shed fat from your body? How about trying intermittent fasting for weight loss? Here is all you need to know about this eating pattern. Although there are many variables when it comes to building muscle and losing weight, such as which exercises to do, for how long, sleep and cold therapy, one thing trumps it all and everyone agrees on: to lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you spend.
EatingWell

Can You Practice Mindful Eating While Trying to Lose Weight?

Mindful eating is an increasingly popular practice. It involves being truly present with your meals and tuning in to all five senses while eating. Listening to the crunch of an apple. Tasting the depth of flavor in a sandwich. Noticing the feeling of salivation as you eat a piece of chocolate. Oftentimes, we eat on-the-go or squeeze in a quick lunch while working. We are generally very disconnected from the eating experience and out of touch with our body's sensations. When people start practicing mindful eating, they may do so with the intention of getting healthier and even losing weight. But is that contrary to the foundation of mindful eating? In this article, we'll share what mindful eating is, the benefits of mindful eating and whether it can be practiced while trying to lose weight.

