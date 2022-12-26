ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEtKP_0jv866au00

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.

Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach on Saturday.

Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Hamilton was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to serve Price-Williams a warrant on a domestic violence charge, but he refused to leave the home. The special response team from the sheriff’s office was called in to negotiate with the suspect to come out peacefully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sDr1_0jv866au00
Okaloosa County Jail View

After Hamilton was shot, Price-Williams refused to leave the home. When he eventually went outside, Price-Williams acted in a manner that “caused another deputy to fire on him,” the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was wounded in his right arm.

Price-Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was denied bond and remained in jail on Sunday. There was no online court docket yet for him so it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Panama City police searching for suspect involved in shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been charged with attempted murder and another is being sought after a victim was shot multiple times, according to Panama City Police. Panama City Police said they responded to a local medical center on Monday evening after a man showed up for treatment with multiple non-life threatening […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
BAY COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy