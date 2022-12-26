ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Zach Bryan drops ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ album

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HCwl_0jv865iB00
credits: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.

The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.”

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show,” Bryan wrote, cautioning that he didn’t have control of ticket prices for festivals he’ll play.

The statement doesn’t mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album title, though he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post displaying the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned.

Ticketmaster has faced a slew of bad press and scrutiny in recent weeks, notably around the botched rollout of tickets for superstar Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

A presale event in mid-November crashed the site and left many fans without tickets; the planned general sale for the stadium tour was subsequently scrapped because the dominant ticketing giant had run out of tickets. The debacle has even led several state attorneys general to open investigations.

Ticketmaster Mexico is also in hot water over a Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City where thousands were left in the cold thanks to fake tickets. Mexico’s consumer protection agency announced an investigation, but Ticketmaster Mexico denied the December concert was oversold and instead blamed false tickets bought through unofficial channels and “temporary interruptions in the ticket reading system, which unfortunately momentarily impeded recognition of legitimate tickets.”

Experts say the frustration over Ticketmaster’s practices could drive political engagement, which Bryan alluded to in his statement when criticizing inaction while “huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

A songwriter “trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words

they’re singing,” he added.

As of Monday morning, Bryan enjoyed a one-two punch atop Apple Music’s country chart: The 24-track “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” a recording of his Nov. 3 show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, is at No. 1, followed by his 2022 major label debut, “American Heartbreak.”

Bryan said he would announce a tour soon.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

SZA‘s sophomore album S.O.S. has landed atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second week in a row, despite a slight drop in sales figures. According to Billboard, the project brought in 180,000 equivalent album units for the week ending December 22, marking a 43 percent drop in comparison to its first week sales. With this chart placement, S.O.S. has become the first album by a Black female artist to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since Beyoncé’s eponymous 2013 album.
OHIO STATE
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’

Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
rolling out

R. Kelly releases new album from prison; gets pulled from streaming services

On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. The 13-song album features tracks that are titled “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love,” and “Good Ole Days.” The last three tracks are a part of a sequel titled “I Admit It,” where Kelly speaks about his past regarding sex crimes and human trafficking.
The Associated Press

Power Home Remodeling Hosts 10th Annual Quest Music Festival Featuring Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Quinn XCII, & More

CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), a Fortune 100 Best Company to Work For, hosted their annual ‘Quest’ music festival and retreat in Cancun, Mexico December 14th - 16th featuring a collection of internationally-recognized, Grammy-award winning musical acts that haven’t been seen together anywhere else. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005281/en/ Employees participate in a morning yoga class on the beach during Power’s Quest annual holiday retreat. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
Shine My Crown

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status

It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
hypebeast.com

Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Sonic Ranch’ Reportedly Leaked Online

Lil Yachty has reportedly been hit with the leak of his upcoming studio album, Sonic Ranch. The LP was intended to land as his fifth studio LP, following his 2020 album Lil Boat 3 and last year’s Michigan Boy Boat mixtape. Songs from the project were first discovered online on Sunday, December 25.
MICHIGAN STATE
musictimes.com

Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?

The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Breaks Radio Songs Chart Record with “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift has become the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Her latest No. 1 comes from the self-deprecating Midnights track, “Anti-Hero”—her seventh overall on that particular chart. The milestone puts her in league with Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher. Swift and these artists are tied for fourth place for most No. 1 on the chart. Rihanna is currently in first place with 12 No. 1 songs, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.
Variety

Manhattan Transfer Fields a Grammy Nomination for ‘Fifty’ Album as Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary — and Embarks on Farewell Tour

The famed vocal quartet the Manhattan Transfer is not just pushing 50 but pushing beyond it, having recently celebrated the group’s half-century mark with a new album, appropriately titled “Fifty,” and an anniversary tour that continues into 2023. It’s traditional to give something gold for a 50th anniversary, but what the quartet might really like is a Grammy win, which would stack up as the 11th in their career. “Fifty” is up for best jazz vocal album, marking the first time they’ve been nominated specifically in that category; if they win, it would be the ensemble’s first Grammy in more...
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy