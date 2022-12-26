Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
COLUMN: Christmas Tournament consolation finals are the small schools' time to shine
After 22 games of basketball at the Show Me Center, the next four games in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday will be with hardware on the line. Basketball Armageddon will take place at 7:30 p.m. when Cape Central and Jackson renew their rivalry in the first championship game matchup since 2018.
semoball.com
Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four
BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
semoball.com
Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup
Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
semoball.com
Sikeston falls to top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South in St. Dominic tourney semifinal
O’FALLON, Mo. – At one time, the Sikeston Bulldogs dominated the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, winning the championship eight out of nine years from 2010-2018, but for the fourth straight year the Bulldogs will not be holding the championship plaque. This time it was top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South...
semoball.com
Jackson defense adjusts, wins big over Oran in quarterfinal
Oran pulled out all the stops to slow down an eccentric Jackson offense early, but Jackson’s pace proved too much as the Indians rolled to a 75-35 win in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday night at the Show Me Center. The Eagles manipulated a tall,...
semoball.com
Cardinals ground Eagles move to 5th Place game
Brayden Hastings put up 16 points to lead the way for Woodland in a 66-51 victory over Oran in the fifth-place semifinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Senior Jarid Frymire scored 13 points and freshman Korbin Kinder scored 12 points for the...
semoball.com
Notre Dame gets hot from three; eliminates Scott County Central
Following a loss in the opening round of the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, Notre Dame coach Paul Unterreiner said today’s matchup with Scott County Central would be a “wake-up call”. The Bulldogs answered the call by using a big first half to down the Braves 64-27...
semoball.com
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Gator Bowl schedule, odds
This year's Gator Bowl game pits features two teams that finished the season better than they began it as Notre Dame and South Carolina meet up with the college football bowl schedule moving towards the new year. Marcus Freeman stumbled out of the gate in his debut season with the Fighting Irish, ...
semoball.com
BCT: Dons turn back Hayti upset bid
BLOOMFIELD — Big meals and NFL football took up plenty of the Christmas holiday for numerous people over the holiday weekend — and it’s likely the Doniphan Dons basketball team had many, if not all, enjoy themselves. So, a sluggish start as the No. 3 seed in...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
semoball.com
Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
semoball.com
Kennett takes down Holcomb in Bloomfield Christmas Tournament opener
BLOOMFIELD – The Kennett High School basketball team played more like champs than a seventh seed team on Tuesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' squad routed a tough, 10th-seed Holcomb team in its 88-59 victory at Bloomfield High School. Kennett drew first blood...
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
semoball.com
TRC baseball, softball teams gear up for opening day
With the preseason set to get rolling in the next few weeks, both the baseball and softball programs at Three Rivers College enter the 2023 campaign with high optimism of potential big seasons spurred on by improvement of areas of importance and some of the freshmen talents that has arrived on campus.
semoball.com
Kelly takes care of business to eliminate Bell City
Dalton Forck scored 11 points to lead Kelly past Bell City in a 55-16 rout during the consolation quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Kelly began the game on an 8-2 run and forced Bell City to use an early timeout....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Notre Dame coach shares Irish’s plan at QB for Gator Bowl against South Carolina
No. 21 Notre Dame will take on No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. Leading up to the contest, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner will start at quarterback over freshman Steve Angeli. Freeman said that both quarterbacks received first-team reps prior...
Centre Daily
Tyler Buchner To Start In the Gator Bowl vs South Carolina
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his football team arrived in Florida today as they get ready for Friday's Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. Freeman made the announce upon his arrival that sophomore Tyler Buchner would be the starter for the game. It was an expected move but...
semoball.com
Lady Bearcat’s work ethic pays off with breakout senior season
The story of Maddie Glaus is actually quite unique in common parlance. Living in an era where most youths are accused of having a false sense of entitlement and many being rewarded for doing less, the Dexter senior is the epitome of making her goals come to fruition through hard work and toil.
semoball.com
BCT: Portageville bounces back from upset
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Portageville, the defending Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Champions, bounced back from a disappointing opening-round loss with a win over Richland in the consolation bracket on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) won 81-63 over the 12th-seeded Rebels (6-2) and had four players reach double-digit scoring. “I...
Comments / 0