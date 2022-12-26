Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Governor Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across the state depend on propane...
gamblingnews.com
Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalized Sports Betting
Minnesota has long struggled to introduce proper sports betting regulations and implement legalized wagering. Despite the efforts of the Minnesota House, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to proceed with any significant reforms. However, with Democrats about to step in, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may finally get a chance to legalize sports betting.
lakesarearadio.net
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is warning residents of much higher heating costs this winter. Utility companies are paying 50 to 100 percent more for natural gas right now which could mean a 10-25% increase in your heating bills. State regulators say there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill.
myklgr.com
Gov Walz signs order giving fuel transporters emergency relief from regulation
Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday that will give Minnesota fuel transporters emergency relief from regulations. The order will help to address the high demand for propane due to the onset of winter and recent powerful storms across the state. About 10 percent of Minnesota households use propane as their primary heating fuel, more commonly in rural areas.
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
boreal.org
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
KARE 11
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – [...]
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
boreal.org
Gov. Walz’s plan to prevent fraud, and protect taxpayer dollars
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - December 27, 2022. Governor Tim Walz announced a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars. Following his administration’s directive to identify areas of improvement, Governor Walz released a plan & a package of budget proposals.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
marketplace.org
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line
John Rajala hiked into a 6,000-acre tract of land he calls Wolf Lake Camp that his family bought over 50 years ago. “This is hallowed ground that we’re about to walk into now,” he said on that fall day. He’s a fourth-generation logger, an Ivy League grad who...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
