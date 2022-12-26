Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Weather Aware for Extreme Cold Friday and Saturday
Extreme cold is prompting a Weather Aware for Friday and Saturday, as some of the coldest weather we've seen in several years looks to set up across Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy today, rain later in week
Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.
More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come
Nearly 177 million Americans -- or more than half the US population -- will await Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts as a major arctic blast plunges temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
57 Dead Following Christmas Storm
The winter storm that has ravaged much of America has coincided with 57 deaths thus far, and that count could continue to tick upward. It is being called a “once in a lifetime blizzard,” stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, according to NBC News. Overall, deaths have been recorded in 12 states, either directly or indirectly related to inclement weather.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Plains to East Coast This Weekend, Causing Significant Travel Delays
The winter 'bomb cyclone' is the main concern of many airlines and weather agencies due to potent storms that could unload heavy snow and rain, stretching until the weekend. The excitement of Christmas is in the air as many Americans prepare to travel and visit their friends and families to enjoy the holiday season.
Time Out Global
Unusually warm weather expected in Montreal for New Year’s Eve
We got through Montreal’s weather bomb, and survived our first serious winter storm of the season. Now we’re getting ready for a mini-heat wave?. Put away your snow pants and get out your sunglasses. According to Environment Canada, sunshine, showers and temperatures that are 10°C above average are...
WMTW
Warming each day, rain in the forecast
Today will be the first day of a warming trend that will last into the New Year. For this afternoon and similarly on Friday, we will get up into the 40s for high temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds. As we head into Saturday on New Year's Eve, much of the daylight hours should be dry but cloudy.
Alberta Clipper delivering a fresh round of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A fresh covering of snow is expected for more than a dozen states as the quick-hitting storm sweeps through, right on the heels of the major pre-Christmas storm. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system plunged into the United States for the final week of 2022, spreading a swath of accumulating snow across the North Central states and into the Ohio Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Rapid Weather Warmup To Unfold This Week in Portions of U.S. Providing Short-Term Relief from Extremely Cold Weather
The latest weather forecasts said a rapid weather warmup could be expected this week as many Americans experience extremely cold temperatures. With only days before the year ends, many residents who experienced the extremely cold weather and winter storm looked forward to a short weather warmup that could unfold this week.
