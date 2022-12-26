Read full article on original website
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MLGW says water pressure is back to normal in most of Memphis | Boil Advisory still in effect, but other water usages can resume
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen announced Wednesday afternoon enough of the water system in Memphis has been fixed to bring most of the area's water pressure back to normal, and MLGW has ended The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan.
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Hundreds Line Up for Water in Memphis as Winter Storm Damages Pipes
"Would you please fix the water issues. You'd think you'd have fixed/rebuilt everything better after last year's freeze," one user tweeted. "Please do better."
Residents City View Towers still without running water | MLGW says its working to restore water resources
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Monday, MLGW President Doug McGowen said it could take up to nearly a week to get the utility's water system fully back to normal as well as the boil water advisory lifted. MLGW crews addressed more than 20 breaks in the water distribution system and...
MLGW asks customers to limit non-essential water uses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is asking all customers to limit non-essential water uses as they work to fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. The utility company said residential customers should limit water usage by doing the following: Commercial and Industrial customers are asked to limit water usage by doing the following: During […]
With the Arctic Blast behind Memphis, here's what plumbers say you should do to prepare your pipes for the next cold snap
MEMPHIS, Tenn — While the arctic blast may be on its way out, it’s leaving quite a mess. A number of Memphians are reporting busted pipes as a result of the freezing temperatures, leaving many without running water. “We were very careful, it’s just an unusual storm for...
Big Bad Breakfast chef after shooting: ‘Memphis has always been a little bit of a concern for us’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re still looking for the person or people responsiblefor shooting two customers outside an East Memphis restaurant. Big Bad Breakfast owner and award-winning chef John Currence told WREG he hopes to find the two people and make major changes. Big Bad Breakfast opened about a year and a half ago […]
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
MLGW President: Full restoration of water system could take 4-5 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President and CEO Doug McGowen spoke with the media Monday, saying there were still more than 100 reported leaks in businesses and homes around Memphis, and full restoration of the system could take four to five days. McGowen said Monday...
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
MLGW Call Center Answering Emergency Calls Only | MLGW News Release
(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:. MLGW’s downtown Community Office is closed to...
Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street blocked due to car accident with injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries on Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street by the Memphis International Airport. ABC24 crews saw at least one person being transported to local hospitals, and the Memphis Fire Department said three...
SCSO ‘diligently’ working to fix water problems at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at 201 Poplar were “diligently” working on Tuesday to fix water pressure problems that interrupted operations inside the facility, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and maintenance staff were working to make sure that the...
