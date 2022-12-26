COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton, NY, formerly of Norfolk, NY passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022, with her husband of 63 years, Deacon Lawrence Connelly, and her daughters by her side. Born on Oct. 4, 1937 in New York City, Margaret was the oldest of two children of John Margittay (Turterebes, Hungary) and Margaret Orosz (New York City, NY) Margittay. Living in NYC until the age of 8, she learned to speak Hungarian before she spoke English. She moved to Norfolk as a young girl when her family bought a dairy farm on the Knapp Station road. Margaret graduated from NNCS in 1955 and went on to receive a degree in Home Economics from Plattsburgh State University in 1959. She met her future husband, Lawrence A. Connelly, one evening at the popular Sabad’s restaurant in Norfolk, when he asked her to dance. A few years later, they were married on June 27, 1959 at the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk, NY, and began a 63 year marriage.

