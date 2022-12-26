Read full article on original website
Debra K. VanZile, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Debra K. VanZile, of Erie Canal Road, took her own life on the evening of Friday December 9. She is survived by her daughter Kate VanZile-Hunt and her husband, Adam Hunt, and their two sons, Aaron and Connor Hunt; As well as her four brothers and a sister.
Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton, NY, formerly of Norfolk, NY passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022, with her husband of 63 years, Deacon Lawrence Connelly, and her daughters by her side. Born on Oct. 4, 1937 in New York City, Margaret was the oldest of two children of John Margittay (Turterebes, Hungary) and Margaret Orosz (New York City, NY) Margittay. Living in NYC until the age of 8, she learned to speak Hungarian before she spoke English. She moved to Norfolk as a young girl when her family bought a dairy farm on the Knapp Station road. Margaret graduated from NNCS in 1955 and went on to receive a degree in Home Economics from Plattsburgh State University in 1959. She met her future husband, Lawrence A. Connelly, one evening at the popular Sabad’s restaurant in Norfolk, when he asked her to dance. A few years later, they were married on June 27, 1959 at the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk, NY, and began a 63 year marriage.
Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay
EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley...
John C. Hunt, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Hunt passed away on Saturday, December 24th at his residence. He was 92 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
Scott A. Croft, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Croft, 55, died peacefully on December 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. He is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Francis E. Scovel, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis E. Scovel, 65 passed away on Saturday, December 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Natalie, M.S.C. officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, NY. He was born on June 18, 1935, in Black River, NY, son of John and Helen (Hadley) Wright and he graduated from Black River High School where he played baseball, basketball, and football.
Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital and just 8 days following a surgical procedure performed at Crouse Hospital, in Syracuse. Born on November 14, 1981, in Carthage, New York, to Daniel F. Trembley, of Carthage, and...
Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, Clayton, passed away peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. She was born in Watertown, NY, May 9, 1930, the daughter of Forest and Jennie E. Reddick Denesha. She was a 1948 graduate of Clayton Central School. On September 18, 1953, she married Wayne E. Youngs in the parsonage of Oswegatchie Baptist Church. He passed away in 2017. Margie was a member of the Clayton and Depauville United Methodist Churches.
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.
Generations of skaters enjoy Lowville rink
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A staple of holiday breaks is open for the season in Lowville. For three generations, Janet Lee has been as much a staple of the Lowville skating rink as the ice itself. “I have kids bringing their kids here,” she said, “and kids that I...
Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Kieff Drive, died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2022 at home. Juan was born on May 22, 1971 in the Dominican Republic to parents Juan Vasques and Milagros Heredia. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Drum for a time. He was later employed as a freelance computer technician.
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence. He was born on December 2, 1954 in Puerto Rico, son of Manuel and Rafaela (Robles) Torres. Hector grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in the early 1970′s. He held various jobs until becoming disabled.
Highlights & scores: High school holiday hoops
(WWNY) - ‘Tis the season for holiday basketball tournaments. St. Lawrence County was the hot bed for tournament action Tuesday night. Canton hosted Parishville-Hopkinton in a boys’ basketball semifinal in the Berkman Classic. The Bears’ James Bailey pulls the ball around two defenders and drops in the layup....
Dr. William J. Twining, 96, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dr. William J. Twining, 96, of Gouverneur surrounded by family passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, New York. Dr. Twining was born in Copenhagen, New York on May 31, 1926, the son of William Ashley and Leda Sage...
Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is encouraging residents to keep it moving. It’s a walking challenge that’s returning for the first time since 2020. Headed into the new year, Jefferson County is pushing for people to be more active. Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos says they’re...
Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He is survived by his wife Rachelle, children Alissa (Dennis) Levison of Potsdam, Andrew Romoda of Longmont, CO, and Colin (Kimberly) Romoda of Cary, NC, grandchildren Shayne Elizabeth, Dean Alan, Quinn Danielle, and Clarke Sawyer, and a brother Thomas Romoda of Canton. Alan Joseph Romoda was born in Englewood, NJ, a son of the late Joseph John and Ruth Esther (Whitnall) Romoda.
Hitting the slopes
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids out of school and freshly fallen snow, skiers are grabbing their gear and hitting the slopes at Dry Hill Ski Area. “It’s a beautiful day for skiing. Some parts are really sticky so it’s like you’re going down the hill and then you can just feel like you’re gliding on glue,” said skier Luke Boogertman.
