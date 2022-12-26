Read full article on original website
Sean Patrick Lyng, 45
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.
Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton, NY, formerly of Norfolk, NY passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022, with her husband of 63 years, Deacon Lawrence Connelly, and her daughters by her side. Born on Oct. 4, 1937 in New York City, Margaret was the oldest of two children of John Margittay (Turterebes, Hungary) and Margaret Orosz (New York City, NY) Margittay. Living in NYC until the age of 8, she learned to speak Hungarian before she spoke English. She moved to Norfolk as a young girl when her family bought a dairy farm on the Knapp Station road. Margaret graduated from NNCS in 1955 and went on to receive a degree in Home Economics from Plattsburgh State University in 1959. She met her future husband, Lawrence A. Connelly, one evening at the popular Sabad’s restaurant in Norfolk, when he asked her to dance. A few years later, they were married on June 27, 1959 at the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk, NY, and began a 63 year marriage.
Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital and just 8 days following a surgical procedure performed at Crouse Hospital, in Syracuse. Born on November 14, 1981, in Carthage, New York, to Daniel F. Trembley, of Carthage, and...
Scott A. Croft, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Croft, 55, died peacefully on December 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. He is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Kieff Drive, died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2022 at home. Juan was born on May 22, 1971 in the Dominican Republic to parents Juan Vasques and Milagros Heredia. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Drum for a time. He was later employed as a freelance computer technician.
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.
Albert W. Davis, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Albert W. Davis, of Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
George R. Trippany, 73, Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - George R. Trippany, 73, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Lake Placid. George was born May 28, 1949 in Massena, New York, the son of the late George R. and Anna (Hammill) Trippany. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1967 and later married Carolyn MacCaull on May 1, 1971 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. George worked at Reynolds Metals as an Anode Tender retiring after 30 years.
Francis E. Scovel, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis E. Scovel, 65 passed away on Saturday, December 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Natalie, M.S.C. officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, passed away December 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Friday, December 30th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence. He was born on December 2, 1954 in Puerto Rico, son of Manuel and Rafaela (Robles) Torres. Hector grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in the early 1970′s. He held various jobs until becoming disabled.
Melinda Carbone, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Melinda Carbone, a resident of Fairlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Patricia Ann Newman, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Newman, 55, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on June 28, 1967 in Cooperstown, NY, daughter of Carl and Mary (Eagan) Newman. Patricia attended Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, FL. She married Phil Cox in January of 1989 in San Diego, CA, and the couple later divorced in 2004. She moved to New York in 1998 where she was a homemaker. She loved the outdoors, fishing, crossword puzzles, coloring, dolphins and Elmo and most of all spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
David L. Downey, 67, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - David L. Downey, 67, of Churchill Ave, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, Clayton, passed away peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. She was born in Watertown, NY, May 9, 1930, the daughter of Forest and Jennie E. Reddick Denesha. She was a 1948 graduate of Clayton Central School. On September 18, 1953, she married Wayne E. Youngs in the parsonage of Oswegatchie Baptist Church. He passed away in 2017. Margie was a member of the Clayton and Depauville United Methodist Churches.
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Sherri A. Phillips, 67, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sherri A. Phillips, 67, of Douglas Road, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there are no services.
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
