Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays
The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love Field
Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel dozens of flights over the holiday as the country was severely impacted by a winter storm.Photo byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were again the home of countless frustrated travelers. Many have been trying to get home after the holidays and have been struggling to get flights back home after severe weather caused many canceled flights. One passenger, Sarah Bryant, told Fox 4: "When everything is out of control it is hectic and crazy and everyone is frustrated and angry at each other."
Airlines Are Charging More Than $4K For A One-Way Flight & Southwest Travelers Want Answers
Several days of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines have left thousands of travelers stranded at airports around the United States. Passengers are looking for options at alternative airlines, but some one-way domestic ticket prices have skyrocketed. On December 27, a stuck traveler, Veronica Ruckh (@VeronicaRuckh), tweeted a screenshot of her...
'It’s a nightmare': The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association blames company leadership for the airline's woes
DALLAS — After the roped off area in front of the Love Field Airport baggage claim office filled up, bags began to just pile up along a back wall, then in between carousels and eventually resting on them. As some people picked through the hundreds of bags scattered around,...
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos
A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
WOWK
Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
North Texas city among the least lonely cities in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are always filled with joy, especially when you’re spending it with those you love, and one North Texas city more than likely had a great holiday weekend as it has been ranked among the least lonely cities in America. A report from the...
papercitymag.com
5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas
When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
cheddar.com
Energy Emergency: U.S. Grid Rattled by Winter Weather
The Dallas skyline is visible from Sylvan Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Emil T. Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Those wishing for a White Christmas this year might have gotten more than they bargained for with the arrival of a brutal winter storm just in time for the holidays, and power grid operators from New York to Texas are struggling to bounce back.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
fox4news.com
New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado
A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth will be getting Riley a new Chevy Silverado this weekend. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet said they were inspired after seeing the viral video to do something nice for Riley and his family.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Dallas-based flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges
A Dallas-based flight attendant has pleaded guilty in a drug smuggling case involving quantities of fentanyl taped to her body. In early October, Terese White was flying off-duty when she was arrested in California after a flight from DFW Airport
Top 10 Places To Toast The New Year In McKinney, Plano, Celina, Frisco And Richardson
We’re entering the raise-your-glass season when family, friends and colleagues deliver pithy toasts to mark the beginning of the new year. And while “cheers!” and champagnes and sparkling wines are great for any holiday occasion, many of us like to venture off the beaten path with well-thought-out prose and inventive libations. Pinot noir, zinfandel, and gewürztraminer go great with the richness of holiday bites. And don’t forget cocktails. Inventive sips include rye whiskey formulations with ginger and cider, holiday spiced mimosas, cranberry mules, and wintery spritzes with rosemary, club soda and gin. Consult your favorite mixologist.
