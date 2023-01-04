Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
News: Cowboys join in supporting Damar Hamlin, Pollard to return to practice
The Cowboys joined the rest of the sports world Tuesday in their support of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. While the second-year player remains in a Cincinnati hospital, the league announced that Week 17’s postponed game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Owner Jerry Jones weighs in on how the league reacted to Monday night’s traumatic development. It’s also worth noting there have been no changes to the Week 18 schedule.
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident
Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern finalists for the Class of 2023, delaying the unveiling because
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 18: 1 tweet that summarizes each team's season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we highlight a tweet that sums up each team's season. 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) 2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) 3. Buffalo Bills (12-3) 4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) 5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) 6. Dallas...
CBS Sports
Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings
Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
Why Zach Wilson will back up Joe Flacco in Jets’ season finale and not start with Mike White ailing
Zach Wilson was expected to be inactive for the New York Jets’ game against the Miami Dolphins, before Mike White’s lingering ribs injury forced him back to the sidelines. Now, Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback.
Yardbarker
Rodney Harrison compares Steelers' George Pickens to Hall of Fame WR
Former safety Rodney Harrison faced some of the best receivers in NFL history during his career. And he sees similarities between Steelers rookie WR George Pickens and one of his former HOF teammates. "I think this guy is the steal of the draft. He reminds me of my former teammate...
Reporter rules out 1 outcome between Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is rumored to be on the hot seat heading into the offseason, but there is one thing we should not expect the Arizona Cardinals coach to do — voluntarily give up his job. A report last month claimed there is a chance Kingsbury could step down as head coach of the Cardinals after... The post Reporter rules out 1 outcome between Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1
Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season. Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.... The post Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 7