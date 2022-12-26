Read full article on original website
Related
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
milehighcre.com
Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator
Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
NoCo Business Spotlight: Allura Helps You Look and Feel Your Best
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. The concept of beauty can seem exhausting, but it doesn't have to be with Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic. Located in Fort Collins and Loveland, the medical spa offers treatments like Botox, facials, hormone replacement...
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
You Can Sip Margaritas & Shop At A Groovy Vintage Store In Colorado With A Full Bar Inside
There is a vintage shop with the most groovy shopping experience where you can sift through racks of treasures with a freshly crafted cocktail in hand. Garage Sale Vintage, located at 1460 Larimer St. in Denver, CO is a unique thrift store destination with a massive clothing selection ranging from old western apparel to kitschy Y2K fashions.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Drone U Coming to Make Loveland the School’s New Home – Who Are They?
This could be the start of something new and great for a lot of people who are into drone photography. After nearly five years of being in Albuquerque, this school is moving to north Loveland. While not a large "university," this school has already trained over 20,000 students online and...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Heavy, wet snow creates traffic problems, impressive snow totals
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roadways across the state.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Larimer County Closes Five Boat-In Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is discontinuing five of fifteen boat-in campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir effective immediately. The sites (B11-B15) are in the northernmost Eltuck Coves and will revert to their more rugged, natural state. Ten boat-in campsites located along the western shore remain available for reservation. Personal...
cpr.org
The Marshall fire destroyed the Rotary restaurant, and sparked a year of reckoning for its owners
When Scott Boyd looks over a concrete pad ringed by a ragged fringe of weeds and a construction fence, he can still envision the hard work, the dreams, and the capital that went into this bleak spot. A year ago, he and his partners had just opened The Rotary restaurant...
United, American cap some fares amid Southwest cancellations
Two major airlines announced they would cap fares to select cities in order to help travelers whose flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines find alternative ways of getting to their destinations.
Holiday travel nightmare is not over, USDOT calls Southwest cancellations 'unacceptable'
Larry Meier had planned to fly from Denver to Oakland on Christmas to visit family. With a carry-on full of gifts for his nieces and nephews, Meier said he got to the airport on Sunday to find out his 1:30 p.m. Southwest flight was delayed due to lack of personnel. Southwest told travelers the flight needed three flight attendants, but only had two, he said. Meier’s flight was delayed until...
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
159
Followers
9K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 0