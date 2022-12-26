Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in the Buffalo, New York, area but officials fear it will continue to climb

Read full article on original website
Winter storm death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo as criticism arises over handling of storm and cleanup
The winter storm death toll has risen to 37 in Erie County, New York, as crews continue to clear roads and first responders check on people they couldn't reach days ago when the catastrophic weather system swept the nation, officials there said Wednesday. At least 25 others across 11 US...
As Buffalo officers fan out to perform welfare checks, harrowing accounts emerge of those who died in the storm
As police in Buffalo, New York, sifted through 911 and welfare check calls dating back to the earlier days of the deadly winter storm, harrowing accounts of those lost in the storm have emerged. Among the victims was Monique Alexander, a 52-year-old mother who died in the Buffalo storm, her...
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo, New York, after being trapped in her car by the blizzard that paralyzed western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. Anndel Taylor, who had moved to Buffalo from Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving home from work...
