Read full article on original website
Related
GM George Paton: Broncos didn't fire Nathaniel Hackett to 'turn around' Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos unceremoniously dropped first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a move many believe was made due to the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, when speaking with reporters this week, Broncos general manager George Paton dispelled those assumptions. "I don't think we made a coaching...
49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers are focused on getting ready for the playoffs in their final two regular season games, and one sign they are getting should generate a lot of optimism. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday less than three weeks after suffering an MCL injury and a high-ankle sprain. Samuel could... The post 49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Norman Powell
Kawhi Leonard has now played with Norman Powell on the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers. During that 2018-19 season that ended in a championship, Powell was a role player averaging just 18.8 minutes per contest. Having now established himself as a capable scorer, Powell is a key piece to what the Clippers are doing.
LeBron James’ questioning his future with the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James is an 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion. He’s earned four regular-season MVP awards and four NBA Finals
Zion Williamson, Pelicans try to extend streak vs. 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by five points with less than three minutes remaining Wednesday night. That’s
Comments / 0