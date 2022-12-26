DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Southwest Airlines customers at Dallas Love Field expressed disappointment, frustration, and anger Monday after facing multiple flight delays and cancellations since before Christmas. Talia Jones, a Southwest Air customer said, "I'm beyond frustrated and hurt because I can't see my dad. So yeah, it's very disappointing." Just before 6:30pm Monday, Flightaware showed Southwest cancelled 2,826 flights, or 69% of its schedule nationwide, and delayed 714 other flights. All day at Dallas Love Field, there was a long line of people trying to rebook their flights after they were cancelled. In the baggage terminal, there was also a long line of...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO